Behind closed doors: The tale of Wrestlemania 36

Wrestlemania, the biggest show on WWE’s annual calendar, will be aired over two nights for the first time in history. The event also will held in multiple locations, but primarily at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando where Raw and Smackdown have emanated from the past couple of weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And in a totally unprecedented move, it was announced last week that Wrestlemania, known for its pomp and pageantry and spectacle, will be shown on April 4 and 5 as previously scheduled, although matches were reportedly pre-taped this past Wednesday and Thursday.

That’s right. By the time you read this, the “live” matches for Wrestlemania will have already been filmed in advance, with the results known only to a select few and the company hoping to keep spoilers from surfacing in the meantime.

Akin to wrestling heresy, the decision to tape the matches well in advance, behind closed doors and nearly two weeks before the general public will see them, was a risky move but one that had to be made.

Faced with unfortunate circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE owner Vince McMahon reluctantly made the only move he could without jeopardizing the entire event.

Had the show been canceled prior to the original date because of potential additional safety measures, such as a “shelter at home” policy mandated by the state or the nation, the event could have been a total bust. And had one of the performers contracted the virus and spread it to others, McMahon might have had no other choice than to cancel the event.

Making the situation even worse for WWE was the fact that Orange County (Fla.) officials issued a two-week stay-at-home mandate that took effect on Thursday night at 11 p.m. and will run until April 9. The order covers the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University as well.

WWE shows were expected to be taped through the post-Wrestlemania Raw.

Unique Wrestlemania

As has been his mantra, “the show must go on,” McMahon made sure this year was no exception. Canceling or postponing the event was not an option. But this year’s Wrestlemania will be very different.

Deciding against following the example of other major sports franchises that suspended their seasons until further notice, McMahon forged ahead despite the obvious setbacks. He had little control over the fact that the pandemic reared its ugly head during the heart of Wrestlemania season, the company’s biggest money-making period, and certainly something he could have never envisioned just two months ago.

Wrestlemania is a crowd spectacle more than anything else, and this year the only crowd on hand consisted of a small group of essential personnel. Rather than promoting the historic event “live on WWE Network” or “streaming live,” Wrestlemania is being promoted as the event “Too Big for One Night.”

It has been estimated that the event, originally scheduled for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, would have drawn a gate of around $15 million. WWE is now expected to lose an estimated $22 million in revenue because of the change in venue.

The Tampa Bay area will also be a big loser; all of the last eight Wrestlemania events have generated more than $100 million in economic impact for their host areas.

On the flip side, WWE will have more control of the action in a taped show, using cinematic camera angles, heavily choreographed set pieces, and eliminating any snafus before going out to the public.

As for the 74-year-old WWE chairman, the new year has not been a good one. McMahon’s rebooted XFL football league had to cancel the rest of its season, and shares of WWE have plunged more than 40 percent since December. It was reported last week that McMahon has basically agreed to sell 15 percent of his WWE stock as part of a prepaid variable forward contract, a transaction that basically functions as a cash advance. McMahon will receive money now, about $80 million according to Bloomberg, without having to turn over the stock or pay taxes on the sale yet, but will sell some of his shares in four years.

Safety measures

Not taking any unnecessary risks, WWE has been limiting the amount of people allowed in the building and has staff sequestered at a local Orlando hotel when they are not part of filming.

Changes also reportedly were made to some of the planned matches because several WWE performers were in quarantine.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reported Thursday that Roman Reigns, who was scheduled to face WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for the Universal title, had been pulled from Wrestlemania and all other upcoming events at the Performance Center due to health concerns regarding his immune system being compromised as a result of his battle with leukemia.

One of the top names on the WWE roster, the 34-year-old Reigns reportedly told WWE officials that he didn’t feel comfortable performing during the coronavirus pandemic and wanted to avoid further risk of exposure.

For the most part, Reigns was praised on social media for taking a stand.

“Much respect to Roman Reigns. Takes a lot in this business to put health and family over a ‘title win,’” tweeted one fan.

“At least one person in that company is making a smart decision regarding Mania,” posted another.

Reigns took an indefinite leave in October 2018, after his form of leukemia returned after 11 years, and returned to WWE in February 2019.

WWE has taken additional precautionary measures to protect talent and crew members. All individuals entering the Performance Center were required to have their temperature taken before entering the facility, and nobody who had traveled internationally or had contact with someone that had traveled overseas was allowed to enter.

“At a typical event, talent are milling about, they’re at catering or wherever when they’re not actually in part of the show,” WWE executive Stephanie McMahon told Variety.com. “That’s not allowed now. There’s extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility regardless of whether you’re a talent, a crew member, or anyone else. Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave.”

“If you’ve been out of the country or been in touch or in contact with anybody who’s been out of the country you’re not allowed in the facility,” McMahon added. “We’re taking every precaution we can. It’s also why you don’t see talent or anyone else in the audience. We really are adhering to all the guidelines that we can to maintain the health and safety of our crew and our performers.”

‘World needs outlet’

WWE Hall of Famer Edge (Adam Copeland), competing in his first singles match since he returned at the Royal Rumble against Randy Orton, recently told Digital Spy that it was essential Wrestlemania go ahead because the world needs an outlet during these difficult times.

“This year more than any year, we are all in the midst of something we have never experienced before, the world really needs outlets. Whether that is books, whether that is movies, whatever it is, just to be able to try and forget and laugh and have fun and remember what it is to be human.

“As long we can try and be as responsible and as safe as we can, why wouldn’t we try and do this for everyone? As a performer, that’s what we want to do. If we can do that and if people watch and can have fun for a few hours, then our mission is accomplished. It’s a privilege, it’s an honor, it’s also a responsibility – and it’s one that I know all of us don’t take lightly. There’s a reason the show is going on. Those are the reasons why.”

Skull Murphy

Last Monday marked the 50th anniversary of the death of Skull Murphy.

While most reading this likely never got the opportunity to see Skull Murphy in action, and others may have never even heard of the name, I can attest that Murphy, along with his partner Brute Bernard, were two of the scariest and most feared heels pro wrestling has ever seen.

The two Canadian-born grapplers ran roughshod through the Carolinas during the 1960s when that territory was regarded as a hotbed for tag teams. Their notoriety, though, was known far and wide. As a youngster I recall Charleston promoter and ring announcer Henry Marcus advising fans in the ringside area to vacate their seats if they felt at all uneasy about being in close proximity to the chrome-domed Murphy and Bernard. Before he even had the chance to finish his sentence, half of the ringside customers had fled to the safer confines of the balcony.

Murphy, with an intense and deliberate tone, did the talking for the team during interviews, vowing to not only beat his opponents, but to “cripple them,” while the maniacal Bernard would circle around his partner, gyrating his hips, moving his arms in a twist-like fashion, and grunting and drooling like a madman.

The Skulls were villains of the first order, stopping at nothing to draw heat, long before the lines between “good guys” and “bad guys” became blurred in the wrestling world. It was an era of “true believers,” and the crowd responded to Murphy and Bernard with both fear and anger. Few of their bouts ever ended without security escorting them back to the dressing room, and often riots would break out in the venues.

The Brute was known for tearing up ringside furniture and using it on his helpless opponents; the sadistic-looking Murphy usually finished off his foes with his signature head butt.

While Murphy was more of a methodical worker in the ring, cold and calculating, “Brute was a heel that made the people believe, and was always pushing the limits in a match,” recalled Les Thatcher.

Outside the ring, John Joseph Murphy and Jim Prudhomme were close friends, sharing a Canadian background and nearly a decade of traveling on the road from city to city while forming one of the top heel teams in the business.

Murphy, who was billed from County Cork, Ireland, but was actually a native of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, was stricken with scarlet fever as a child, a condition that prevented him from growing any hair on his body. He also battled with severe depression for most of his adult life.

Murphy’s life came to a tragic end in March 1970 before a scheduled main event at Charlotte’s Park Center. His wife found him unconscious in his Charlotte apartment, and in a panic called one of his friends (and ring rival) George Scott, who lived nearby. Scott discovered Murphy lifeless with an empty bottle of sleeping pills beside him. Murphy, at age 39, had overdosed on the pills in an apparent suicide.

Friends say Bernard never quite got over his friend and partner’s death.

“It affected my dad very badly. He was hurt, like anybody would be,” Tony Prudhomme, Bernard’s son, said in the 2005 book “The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame: The Tag Teams.”

The Brute wrestled for another decade and teamed with other partners along the way, but it never was the same. Past his prime and dealing with physical issues, he was forced to hang up his tights for good in the early ‘80s.

In 1984, 14 years after losing his partner, Bernard died of what was ruled a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Heartland Wrestling

“Wrestling From The Heartland: The Lost Developmental Territory Vol. 1” is a newly released volume, available on digital and DVD, which puts a spotlight on a developmental system that was formed two decades ago to groom the next generation’s superstars.

The Cincinnati-based Heartland Wrestling Association, the former developmental territory for World Championship Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation during the 1990s and 2000s, was regarded as one of the top independent promotions in the country.

Hosted by HWA owner and trainer Les Thatcher and Joe Dombrowski, the volume includes more than six hours of hours of footage previously thought to be destroyed, presented in its last surviving form, to preserve an important time of change and transition in pro wrestling.

Featured are inside stories on the talent and the training, the highs and lows, and the trials and tribulations of being “developmental."

Twenty-five matches feature such stars as John Cena, Eddie Guerrero and Cactus Jack, and include “uncontrollable street fights, a death-defying ladder match, high-flying cruiserweights and hard-hitting heavyweights.”

The DVD is available at www.Joe-Dombrowski.com, which also has links for the digital version, which you can get directly at ProWrestlingLibrary.com. For more information, contact Dombrowski at joedombrowskipr@gmail.com.

