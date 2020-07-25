Actor Chris Hemsworth to step into the ring as Hulk Hogan in new movie

Chris Hemsworth has tackled some big roles during his acting career, but his next role just might be his biggest.

Even though he played a literal God in his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the “Avengers: Endgame” star is bulking up, or should we say “hulking up,” even more for an upcoming part.

The 36-year-old Australian actor says he will have to undergo a massive body transformation to play pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in a new film for Netflix that is scheduled to begin filming soon.

“As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude,” Hemsworth recently told Total Film (via ComicBook.com).

“I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing.”

In an attempt to more closely resemble the wrestling superstar-turned-pop culture phenomenon, the 6-3 Hemsworth will be dying his hair platinum blonde and donning a handlebar blonde mustache for the role, swapping his Thor helmet for Hulk’s signature bandana and infamous red and yellow attire. Hemsworth also has been on a grueling diet and exercise regimen in order to achieve a physique similar to Hogan’s during his WWE heyday. And he’s going to put on more muscle than he had to for Thor.

Hogan, though, is a far cry from his glory days in the wrestling business more than 30 years ago. Numerous surgeries have taken a physical toll.

“I've had 17 surgeries over the last 10 years,” Hogan said in an interview this year. “My knees are fake, hips are fake, back is full of metal and part of my face is full of metal.”

The 66-year-old Hogan, who will act as both a consultant and executive producer on the project, with Bradley Cooper also on board as a producer, has wanted Hemsworth to play him since at least 2013.

“We need a serious actor that knows what he’s doing,” Hogan told a newspaper that year. “You know who I thought would be good? That guy that did that action movie Thor (Hemsworth).”

Former WCW boss Eric Bischoff, who worked closely with Hogan during his WCW days, is also serving as an executive producer.

“Joker” director Todd Phillips is heading up the film, which is being scripted by Joker’s Scott Silver along with John Pollono.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, hasn’t wrestled since 2013 when he was with TNA, and has not worked a match for WWE since 2006.

Ignoring controversy

Rather than focus on the controversy that has surrounded Hogan’s career, the biopic reportedly will instead chronicle his rise to fame in the 1980s and ‘90s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The biopic will not delve into those years or attempt to encompass Hogan’s entire life,” describing it instead as “an origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania.” The term “Hulkamania” was coined in 1984, with Hogan referring to his legions of fans as “Hulkamaniacs” during interviews.

Hogan’s legacy and reputation, though, have been damaged by personal conflicts, lawsuits and scandals in recent years.

The face of the then World Wrestling Federation in the ‘80s, Hogan was ousted from the company and removed from its Hall of Fame in 2015 after an audio surfaced of him on a racial rant. The negative fallout was too much for WWE to handle, and the company wiped its hands clean of Hogan and the controversy that followed him.

Hogan was eventually reinstated to the Hall of Fame and returned to WWE in 2018 after making a series of apologies, but damage to his image has lingered.

While Hogan would state that “the volume of love and support was overwhelming” after apologizing to the main roster of performers for what he said, not all the locker room was behind his reinstatement.

“We find it difficult to simply forget,” Kofi Kingston, part of WWE’s popular trio The New Day, wrote in a statement. “Perhaps if we see him make a genuine effort to change, then maybe our opinion will change with him.”

Hogan was the subject of the 2017 Netflix film, “Nobody Speak,” which focused on his high-profile lawsuit against Gawker, the online news outlet that published a sex tape without his permission. Hogan was awarded a multimillion-dollar settlement in his invasion of privacy lawsuit against the media company, which eventually went bankrupt.

A steroids scandal in the early ‘90s in which Hogan admitted taking steroids to obtain his huge muscular build also tarnished his squeaky-clean image of a flag-waving character who encouraged his younger fans to say their prayers, eat their vitamins and focus on training.

Fight Camp

For those interested in taking part in the “professional trip of a lifetime,” former NWA world heavyweight champion Dory Funk Jr. is offering a special training camp Aug. 2-9 in Ocala, Fla.

The adult experienced, adult non-experienced and teenage “Fight Camp” is $750 and includes five training sessions (hotel included) and a pro wrestling show where participants can be the star of a live BANG TV event.

The camp includes instruction for wrestlers, referees, managers, valets announcers, production staff and camera crew.

The Funking Conservatory, which houses the Sound Stage, is the home base of the training school run by Dory and wife Marti.

Son of the legendary Dory Funk Sr., Funk Jr. was National Wrestling Alliance world heavyweight champion from 1969-73, boasting one of the most impressive title runs in the history of the business and later training some of the sport’s biggest stars.

Funk, who began his pro career in 1963, has trained a number of pro wrestling stars and Olympic-caliber athletes.

Funk, who has been in Ocala since 1987, began his later stage as trainer when he took on the position as WWE’s trainer at the Funking Dojo. There Funk helped train such future talent as Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, Edge (Adam Copeland), Christian (Jay Reso), Matt and Jeff Hardy and Lita (Amy Dumas).

Funk is a WWE Hall of Famer himself, having been inducted along with brother Terry in 2009. The two have the distinction of being the only brother duo to ever hold the NWA world title.

Spots for the camp are extremely limited. For more information, call 352-895-4658, visit the website at www.dory-funk.com, or email fuanku@dory-funk.com.

