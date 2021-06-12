Abe and Evelyn Jacobs: A wrestling love story

She thought he was the dreamiest guy she had ever seen when she first laid eyes on him 60 years ago.

She still feels the same way today about the handsome man with dark brown eyes and dark curly hair.

But it was his distinctive accent that first caught the attention of teenager Evelyn Murray. She had seen wrestling star and future husband Abe Jacobs on TV before getting to see him in person in her hometown of Shelby, N.C, in 1961.

“When I first saw him on TV a couple times, and then he wrestled in Shelby at the City Park … Oh my God, my heart just melted. He was so good-looking with those dark brown eyes and black curly hair. But when he started talking with that New Zealand accent … I had never heard anybody with an accent before. That accent drew me to him, but when I got to see him, the rest of him drew me to him.”

Evelyn was very shy then, she says, and a girlfriend would accompany her to the local matches.

“Our hobby was taking pictures. I got my picture made with Abe in 1961. It’s sitting on my dresser now.”

Evelyn and Abe would end up dating occasionally during 1961 and ’62. But with Jacobs constantly on the road, there wasn’t much time for a serious relationship. John Smith (real name Walter Allen), another noted grappler of that era, also had eyes for Evelyn and would eventually win her heart.

But that would be far from the end of the story.

“I didn’t go steady with anybody at the time,” explained Evelyn, “but I liked John. I liked Abe too. But John was more settled and more of a homebody. Abe was staying in motel rooms and traveling the country.”

Evelyn ended up marrying John, who was 22 years older, but not until 1973. The two would take up residence in Tampa for 14 years. Smith opened a bar there called the John “Wolfman” Smith Holiday Bar, with the establishment becoming a favorite haunt of many wrestlers who came through the Sunshine State.

“Andre (The Giant) loved to come in for our jam sessions,” Evelyn recalled. “He loved to play pool. Who stood a chance of winning against someone who could reach across the table? When we closed, we‘d always take Andre back to his motel.”

A native Canadian, Smith had enjoyed some success in the wrestling game during the 1950s and ’60s working a heel Russian gimmick. Teaming with journeyman Al Alexander as “Russian Wolfmen” Soldat and Ivan Gorky, the two drew heat throughout the territories. The faux brothers would later rework the act, appearing under the more generic monikers of John and Al Smith.

‘Spoiled rotten’

Life with John was good, said Evelyn, who added that Smith was a good husband and provider.

“John had me spoiled rotten,” she said. “Anything I wanted and anywhere I wanted to go … John would say ‘Let’s go!’”

Evelyn vividly recalled the time she had a yearning for fish. But not just any fish. Specifically fish from the Shelby Fish Camp back home.

“Of course I had grown up in Shelby, so John said, ‘Well get your bag, and let’s go.’ We went 700 miles to have some fish,” she laughed.

During that same trip, the two stopped at a motel in Charlotte where many of the wrestlers in the territory would stay. Smith checked the office to see if any of the boys might be there that evening.

“Of all people, Abe was staying there,” said Evelyn. “John told the guy at the desk to call up to his room and wake him up if he was asleep. He got him, and John told Abe, ‘If you ain’t dressed, you better get dressed because we’re going to be up there to your room in just a few minutes. We talked for about an hour, but I mostly let them talk and I just listened.”

Smith asked Jacobs about returning to Florida, where he had enjoyed great success during the ‘60s, sharing the world tag-team title with Don Curtis. Abe, however, balked at the idea, mentioning that he had a disagreement with former promoter Cowboy Luttrall.

“What in the world is wrong with Tampa?” Evelyn asked Abe. “I like it there, and it’s comfortable. They both just looked at me when I spoke up. We stayed a little bit longer. Abe said ‘We’ll see you down the road.’ But a month later, who do you think was coming to wrestle in Tampa? It was Abe.”

Dying wish

Evelyn said she and John enjoyed a happy life until Smith was struck down by cancer. First diagnosed with cancer in his neck, he was treated with cobalt, which caused him to lose a great amount of hair.

“He lost all of his beard except for his goatee,” Evelyn said. “He looked like a big gorilla. He had hair all over his arms, and all of that came out.” And due to the effects of cobalt, Smith had to have all of his teeth removed.

“He always weighed around 250 pounds, but he went down to around 160,” she said. “He gained back up to about 185 pounds and was looking good, but it hit him again.”

More treatments followed, and Smith lost more weight. He eventually lost his appetite and went down to 130 pounds. He was sent home, and he died in June 1991. But several years before his passing and realizing his condition was terminal, Smith approached his wife with a special request that nearly floored her.

“When John was dying of cancer, he told me he wanted to talk to me,” Evelyn said. “We went to the bedroom and he said, ‘Do you think you could find Abe Jacobs?’ I said what in the world do you want me to find him for?”

“Well, I want you to find him, and see if you and him can work things out,” Smith told his wife. “And if you can work things out, there’s not a finer person in the world than Abe Jacobs. I know that he would be good to you and he’d treat you good. He’d look after you,” Smith told her.

“Don’t talk like that,” pleaded Evelyn, telling her husband that Jacobs was probably married and with a family. Smith, though, didn’t think so. “I think he’s waiting around for you,” he said. ‘I want you to promise me now,” pressed Smith, who realized it would be a big move to go to North Carolina, but he also knew that was where all of her family was.

It had been years since she had seen Jacobs, but Evelyn felt she had no other choice than to honor her dying husband’s wishes.

“I said, ‘All right, if that’s what you want, I’ll promise you.’ So that’s what I did.”

“He was just hanging on when he made me come up here,” she added. “He was on chemo and a lot of medication. He was going to come up here, but the insurance he had wouldn’t allow him to go out of Florida. I would make trips back and forth to see him.”

“As the old saying goes, we had a good ride,” she said. “We had a good time together and went to all kinds of places. We’d go deep-sea fishing in our party boat. John loved boats. He had a 27-foot cabin cruiser that had everything. We enjoyed life down there. I wish he could have come up here, but he just showed me what he wanted after he was gone, and then he could rest in peace because he knew Abe would treat me right and be good to me. So that’s what I did.”

Back to Abe

“I came up here (Charlotte) and I went to work,” said Evelyn. One Sunday when I had off, I decided to look for Abe.”

Evelyn made the move, and knowing Abe’s old haunts, she figured she might be able to find him at the old Eastwood Golf Course in Charlotte.

“He was always on the golf course, so I made a special trip to the course. It was in June, and she remembered that Abe’s birthday was that month.

“I went to the course and asked the golf pro if, by any chance, does Abe Jacobs play golf out here anymore?”

Her initial hunch proved to be right. Jacobs was on the course that day.

Slightly startled, she purchased a dozen golf balls and asked the pro to give them to Jacobs and tell him that “Evelyn said happy birthday.”

As Evelyn started back toward the parking lot, to her amazement a golf cart rolled up and came to a screeching halt beside her. It was Abe with a puzzled look.

“What are you doing here?” Jacobs said. ‘I’m looking for you!’ answered Evelyn.

Abe excused himself while he returned the golf cart, asking her to stay put. While he put the cart up, Evelyn ran back into the shop and retrieved those dozen golf balls. She wished him happy birthday, and the two talked in her car for a good hour and a half, she recalled.

“I’m not going to pull any punches with you. It’s John’s idea for me to come up here. I explained to Abe and asked him what he thought.”

His four-word reply was short and sweet: “Sounds good to me.”

Tying the knot

With Evelyn taking up residence in Forest City and the recently retired Jacobs working in the gym business in Charlotte 80 miles away, the two dated “long-distance” for almost a year. Evelyn eventually found an apartment in Charlotte so the two could see each other more often.

“Abe had started working taking care of (Ricky) Steamboat’s gym,” she said. While she worked at night and Abe worked during the day, Evelyn came up with an idea. “You can stay at my place if you want to,” she told Jacobs. “You’ll be leaving for work about the time I come home from work, and whenever I leave at night, you’d be getting home from work.”

The arrangement worked for two years. She moved to a bigger apartment later and eventually a bigger house where they would live for the next 30 years.

They decided to make it permanent in 1985, although the two weren’t legally married until 2000.

“And here we are 35 years later,” she said with a smile.

Love of her life

A graduate of Tampa Medical College, Evelyn Jacobs retired in 1998 after working 24 years for the U.S. Postal Service. She could have done more, she said, but she came down with cancer and arthritis, underwent two knee replacements and rotator cuff surgery.

Now 77, Evelyn looks back at the many happy years she spent with Abe, who turns 93 on June 18.

Jacobs shuttled cars for Avis Rental Cars in Charlotte four days a week until a couple years ago. Always in tip-top shape while working out regularly and honing his golf game, he was a picture of health. But he has suffered several health setbacks over the past two years.

Evelyn is now doing the heavy lifting for both. But he’s the love of her life, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Everything is going good for me and Abe. We just don’t get around and do things like we used to. He had to quit work, and that almost drove him nuts because he’s the kind of person who’s got to be doing something all the time.”

Jacobs was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago and underwent 42 radiation treatments.

In late 2019 he started having lapses in his memory. “He’d be forgetful and sometimes would say things that didn’t make sense,” said Evelyn. “That’s when he quit driving for Avis.”

Jacobs collapsed at their home in Charlotte several months later. “It was just dead weight,” recalled Evelyn. “He couldn’t use his hands or his legs. He was bound and determined I was going to pick him up. Of course I couldn’t do that, but I tried as hard as I could. I royally messed my back up. I called the medics, and it took six of them to put him on the stretcher and carry him out.”

Jacobs was diagnosed with A-Fib (atrial fibrillation), an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase one’s risk of strokes, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

“The bottom of his heart was working fine; the top of his heart was going haywire," Evelyn said. "The numbers were double what they were supposed to be. At one point the guy in the emergency room said he was not responding. He was just staring off into space.”

Jacobs would spend eight days in ICU and eventually began rehab where he would relearn how to stand up, walk, and use his arms and hands.

“The heart doctor told me that something like that works on a person’s brain. It was most likely what had caused Abe to forget about things and talk about stuff that I knew nothing about. That’s what starts causing dementia.”

Jacobs spent three weeks in rehab before being able to get back on his feet. The week before his setback, he was working out at the gym two or three times a week.

“But he’s still got some arms and legs on him,” Evelyn said with a laugh. “He doesn’t have that body build like he used to have, but he’s solid.”

His memory started to improve, she said, after Abe returned from rehab. But it didn’t last.

Earlier this year, Jacobs’ arms and legs started swelling. He began to develop blisters on his lower leg. Evelyn knew something was wrong.

His doctor diagnosed him with pneumonia and prescribed several medications. “I went to medical school, and I knew he didn’t have pneumonia,” Evelyn said.

Several days later when the two were taking a COVID-19 test, the technician said she didn’t like how Jacobs’ numbers looked. Abe went to a nearby Urgent Care. His lungs checked out perfectly, ruling out the pneumonia diagnosis, but the swelling in his arms and legs signaled the onset of congestive heart failure.

Jacobs was sent to the emergency room, and it would be the last time Evelyn would see her husband until two months later when she got him out of rehab. He would spend eight days in the hospital and seven weeks in two different rehabs.

Lifetime of memories

Life is different now for Abe and Evelyn Jacobs. While Abe is now technically under hospice care, he’s been back home for two months and Evelyn cares for him 24/7.

“I do the best I can. We just have to keep looking out for his heart, which I give him medicine for all the time. I make sure he gets a lot of food because he still weighs 241 pounds, and he’s still in good shape. He’s still doing squats and sit-ups (on top of two knee replacements and a hip replacement) and is in incredible physical shape. He’ll take his fist and hit himself in the stomach to show how tough his stomach is. And it is. It’s hard as a rock. He’ll pull his pants leg up and he can still flex all those muscles in his legs. His legs and arms are strong.”

She had heard women over the years comment on Abe’s physique. “They would talk about his good legs, his pretty legs.”

Evelyn would always agree. “I’d look at him and tell him, ‘Abe you have got good-looking legs!”

Occasionally she’ll joke with him and tell him that he’s losing some muscles.

“I don’t need to carry that extra weight around if I’m not wrestling,” he replied. “I just want to stay in shape.”

“The other night he took a notion where he wanted to go out. I said, ‘Abe, it’s 6:30 at night, we don’t go out after dark. He said, ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’ I asked him where it was that he wanted to go. He said, ‘I don’t know.’”

They rode around for a couple hours and she asked him if he wanted anything to eat. “It’s alright with me,” he said. The two found an Outback Steakhouse still open at 9 p.m. “We enjoyed our food, and Abe had a great time.”

Those moments are special to Evelyn because she knows they won’t last.

“It’s the memories,” she said, “is what gets you. “You think about them and wish you could still do it.”

Evelyn often shows her husband wrestling photos she sees on social media.

“I tell Abe to look at those pictures. I’ve looked at every one, and there’s some good-looking fellows in there, but I swear to God, you’re the best-looking one of the whole bunch,” she tells him. “There’s not one on there as handsome as you are. Not one.”

“He kind of grins a little bit … and his eyes sparkle.”

Abe still has the dreamiest eyes, she said.

“I just told him the other night … Abe, when you open your eyes wide and look to one side, you’ve still got that same twinkle in your eye you used to have 60 years ago. And even though he’s got less hair and it’s gray, there are still a few waves in there.”

“He’s still one of the nicest guys you’re ever gonna meet. I certainly wouldn’t trade him in.”

Kiwi roll master

The venerable New Zealander, who traveled the globe four times and wrestled on all seven continents, compiled an impressive record during his career, but says it probably wouldn’t have been possible without his famed coup de grace, the kiwi roll. It was his “best friend” in professional wrestling, he says, and it won him the vast majority of his matches.

“I learned the hold coming along as an amateur,” he once said. “One day I was working out with someone in the gym, and I happened to grapevine a leg and kind of rolled with it. The guy screamed, ‘Hey, hey, hey, my knee, my ankle.’ That’s when I knew I had something special.”

Jacobs’ career, though, wouldn’t be defined by a single hold. His athletic career started back in New Zealand where he was an amateur standout in both wrestling and rugby. Born and raised on a sprawling ranch on the lonely, ocean-washed Chatham Islands, he rode to school on horseback and acquired a love for the rugged outdoors. But wrestling was his first passion, and Jacobs pursued a dream in the late ‘50s when he arrived in the United States.

“Wrestling has been my life,” said Jacobs. “It’s what I wanted to do as a kid. I started when I was 10 years old in school.”

He went up against the best in the business and once held the great Lou Thesz to a one-hour draw.

Jacobs made his biggest impact in the Carolinas, falling in love with the area and eventually buying property and setting up a home base that lasted long beyond his in-ring retirement in 1983. With Jim Crockett’s Carolinas-Virginia territory serving as a hotbed of tag-team wrestling during the ‘60s, Jacobs formed formidable combos with the likes of Sandy Scott, George Becker, Nelson Royal and Luther Lindsay.

Once billed as the “Jewish heavyweight champion,” Jacobs was named one of the “Top Ten New Zealand-Born Wrestlers” by Fight Times Magazine. He was inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame in 2008. His status in the Chatham Islands was celebrated when his likeness graced its commemorative special edition Millennium $10 bill in 2000 and 2001.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com

Did you know …

In an odd career interlude, Solofa Fatu, best known as Rikishi, competed in the WWF under a mask as a villain known as The Sultan, a protégé of Bob Backlund and The Iron Sheik. Fatu had been part of The Samoan Swat Team and The Headshrinkers tag tandem before embarking on a solo campaign under the Sultan guise between 1996-98.

Ironically, much time was spent feuding with The Rock — then known as Rocky Maivia — to help get him over as a crowd favorite. Later, as Rikishi, he became quite popular with fans, and was subsequently inducted in the 2015 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. Fatu’s sons Jimmy and Jey Uso are part of today’s WWE.

— Kenneth Mihalik, a retired educator living in Charleston, can be reached on Twitter @HoldBackTheNite

Blast from the Past

Contemporary wrestling fans might know of Dominic DeNucci (Nucciarone) for having trained stars like Mick Foley (aka Mankind and Cactus Jack) or Shane Douglas. For more than four decades, DeNucci was a skilled and well-traveled grappler who operated mainly in the Northeast for the WWWF (now WWE). The native of Venice, Italy, debuted in Canada where he spent several years before heading to the U.S., specifically San Francisco, during the early 1960s. He also toured Australia where he headlined frequently during the decade. Killer Kowalski and Ray Stevens normally supplied the opposition. DeNucci held the continent’s IWA heavyweight championship on four occasions, the final run occurring in 1970. While there, DeNucci cemented a close friendship with Bruno Sammartino, whom he followed to the WWWF.

The lean and versatile DeNucci, whose repertoire consisted of moves such as the abdominal stretch and the airplane spin, usually took on Federation heels coming off main-event programs. He then branched out into the Buffalo-Cleveland and the Detroit territories, customarily teaming with other wrestlers of Italian heritage like Tony Parisi and Tony Marino. There was also a short stint partnered with Parisi in Florida where they feuded with Dick Slater and Jim Dillon. Returning to the WWWF, he formed a tag-title tandem with Victor Rivera, who was later replaced by Pat Barrett. After he and Barrett dropped the titles in 1975 to the Blackjacks — Mulligan and Lanza, DeNucci focused on solo competition. When Superstar Billy Graham held the promotion’s championship belt in 1977-78, DeNucci challenged the powerhouse Superstar for the gold on multiple occasions.

DeNucci’s role with the company changed during the late 1970s and early ‘80s. He was put in the position of making contenders to reigning champion Bob Backlund look formidable. This not only included veterans like Bobby Duncum and Greg Valentine, but also newer stars such as Killer Khan and Hulk Hogan. There were others — Hussein Arab (Iron Sheik), Don Muraco, etc. In his final appearances, he was doing the honors for Adrian Adonis and Jesse Ventura. DeNucci, closing in on age 50, dutifully played his part as the amiable fan favorite struggling with no success against this cast of foes. Despite the defeats, DeNucci’s overall record reflects more wins than losses. When his long run with the WWWF ended, he briefly turned to the independent circuit, then devoted himself to his wrestling school.

Though occupied with overseeing the school, DeNucci remained active by participating in matches involving his charges or other local talent in western Pennsylvania where the 89-year-old former mat star still resides.

— Kenneth Mihalik, a retired educator living in Charleston, can be reached on Twitter @HoldBackTheNite

Photo of the Week