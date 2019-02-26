Five high school wrestlers from the Lowcountry claimed individual state championships over the weekend in Anderson.
Goose Creek’s Israel Schultz won the Class AAAAA title in the 120-pound weight class, beating Fort Dorchester’s Mateo Vargo in the final. Fort Dorchester’s Jordan Aluyan was the winner at 132 pounds in Class AAAAA. Preston Soriano of Stratford captured gold at 126 pounds, beating Fort Dorchester’s Joseph Brown.
In Class AAAA, Colleton County’s Wyatt O’Quinn won the title at 126 pounds and also was named the most outstanding wrestler in the AAAA tournament. Teammate Tyrese Pressey took silver at 195 pounds.
Antwaun Gantt of Military Magnet won the 182-pound title in the Class AA/A tournament.
Other state runners-up in the Class AAAAA tournament include Rico Robinson (106) of Summerville and Fort Dorchester’s Chandler Amaker (138).
North Charleston’s Will Bogstad was state runner-up in the Class AA/A 120-pound division. Military Magnet’s Antonio Champaign was second in the AA/A 145-pound classification and Timberland’s Ian Balzano was second in the 285-pound weight class.
SCISA 3-A postseason honors
Mia Wysong of Cathedral Academy was named the SCISA Region 3-A player of the year and Chris Pouyat of Cathedral was named the coach of the year in the postseason awards for girls basketball.
Cathedral won the region championship this season and advanced to the state semifinals of the SCISA Class A tournament.
Cathedral’s Madi Douglas, Scarlett Wolcott and Charlotte Trollinger were selected to the all-region team. Ta’Leyah Williams and Grace Black of Charleston Collegiate, along with Destiny Gurley and Alexis Gordon of Faith Christian, round out the all-region team.
Cathedral Academy also swept the top awards in boys basketball with Blake Ferguson named coach of the year and Tyler McMahon named player of the year.
Cathedral won the region title and advanced to the Class A state championship game for the first time in school history before losing to Clarendon Hall.
Joining McMahon on the all-region team from Cathedral were Heston Foster, Cajhae Tucker, Sam Howard and Shane Thompkins.
All-Region picks from Faith Christian included Levi Watts, Daniel Brown, Elija Ortiz and Cooper Alvorado. Shane Parker of Crown Leadership also was named to the all-region list.
SCHSL basketball finals
Friday and Saturday mark the biggest day in South Carolina for high school basketball as the S.C. High School League will decide its state champions at the Colonial Life Arena.
Three local schools are vying for state titles. Goose Creek’s girls will play for the Class AAAAA title against defending state champion Spring Valley on Friday night at 7 p.m. Berkeley will play defending state champion Dorman in the Class AAAAA boys title game at 8:30 p.m.
Bishop England’s girls will play Keenan on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the Class AAA crown. This season marks the seventh time in eight years that Bishop England has played in the championship game.
Admission is $12 with children under five admitted free.
All 10 state championship games can be viewed locally on MyTV Charleston.
Basketball State Championships
(Colonial Life Arena, Columbia)
FRIDAY
Class A girls
High Point Academy vs. Scott’s Branch (3:30 p.m.)
Class A boys
High Point Academy vs. Hemingway (5 p.m.)
Class AAAAA girls
Goose Creek vs. Spring Valley (7 p.m.)
Class AAAAA boys
Berkeley vs. Dorman (8:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY
Class AA girls
Mullins vs. Christ Church (10:30 a.m.)
Class AA boys
Andrew Jackson vs. Gray Collegiate (noon)
Class AAA girls
Bishop England vs. Keenan (2 p.m.)
Class AAA boys
Keenan vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville (3:30 p.m.)
Class AAAA girls
North Augusta vs. South Pointe (5:30 p.m.)
Class AAAA boys
Ridge View vs. Wilson (7 p.m.)