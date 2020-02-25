61 wrestlers from Charleston-area high schools advance to state championships

The individual state championships for high school wrestling will be decided this weekend in Anderson, and the Lowcountry will be well-represented in three of the four classifications.

The state qualifiers for the Lower and Upper State were held last weekend with the top four finishers in each weight class in each tournament advancing to the state championship round.

In Class AAAAA, Summerville and Wando led the list of qualifiers with five. Green Wave qualifiers are Gavin Butler (106), Reco Robinson (113), Brayton Killiri (120), David Rundell (160) and Kyle Nicholson (170).

Wando qualifiers are Nick Kotiw (132), Walker Rhue (138), Micah DiCarlo (145), Kole Barron (152) and Justin Lucas (220). From Cane Bay, state qualifiers are Raleigh D’Antico (106) and Jacob Simmons (113), while Ron German of James Island qualified at 126 pounds.

Lance Elrod (120) and Preston Soriano (138) will represent Stratford at the state finals, while Gavin Canady (152) and Tommy Greene (182) qualified from Berkeley. Matteo Vargo (126) and Chandler Amaker (145) of Fort Dorchester, and Ben Singletary (106), Christian Garland (195) and Kamryn Petrick (285) of Ashley Ridge will compete in the championships.

Rounding out the local competitors in Class AAAAA are Damon Loveless (220) and Iyon James (285) of Stall.

Four wrestlers from Hanahan qualified for the Class AAA championships. Those qualifiers are Gavin Qualls (113), Sloan Castele (160), Josh Shaw (170) and Alex Harriott (195).

Academic Magnet qualifiers are Josh Moore (132) and Jonathan Lemon (152). Qualifiers from Bishop England are Edwin Carpenter (220) and Cole Preiditsche (285).

The area has a host of state qualifiers for the Class AA/A championship matches. Timberland leads the way with eight qualifiers: Dwayne Ford (106), Ethan Dawson (132), Logan Kinard (126), Roman Wadford (145), Dominick Milligan (170), Hunter Elswick (182), Austin Nichols (195) and Adrian Alcantara (220).

Seven athletes each from Philip Simmons and North Charleston were state qualifiers. Philip Simmons qualifiers are Dawson Well (120), Nasir Ward (132), AJ McClanahan (138), Nathan Newman (160), Jason Bartlett (170), Tyshawn Green (195) and Anthony Jackson (285).

North Charleston qualifiers are Evonte Campbell (106), Will Bogstad (126), Parker Graham (152), Bryson Key (160), Israel Robinson (170), Joseph Lawson (195) and Keyshawn Waring (220).

Cross, a first-year program, had five state qualifiers: Jacob March (113) Cameron White (132), Santory Jones (138), Antwain Hoskins (145) and Damion Haines (160).

Qualifiers from Military Magnet are Omari Breshiers (113) and Antwain Grant (182).

SCBCA all-state

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its all-state teams for the 2019-20 season.

Fort Dorchester’s Antoine Parker, Bailey Wiseman of James Island and Ahmad Brown were selected to the Class AAAAA boys team. Colleton County’s Alex Sherrill was named to the Class AAAA boys team.

Bishop England guard Patrick Antonelli was selected to the Class AAA boys team, while North Charleston’s Dashawn Murray and Darjawuan Brown join Tristan Freeling of Oceanside Collegiate on the Class AA boys team.

Wendell Seabrook of Charleston Math & Science made the Class A boys all-state list.

In girls basketball, local Class AAAAA selections are Augusta Dixon of James Island, Amanda Blake of Ashley Ridge, Aniyah Oliver of Goose Creek and Aujae Bowman of Fort Dorchester.

Bishop England’s Jahia Williams made the Class AAA list, while Ca’Vashia Johnson of North Charleston and Kimani Green of Woodland were selected in Class AA.

Class A selections are RyKia James and Kaelin Davis of Military Magnet, and Taia Gattis and Nadia President of Cross.