COLUMBIA — How is it judged?
South Carolina’s 5-7 record is lousy, no two ways about it, but why is it that lousy? Considering the newcomers the Gamecocks brought in this season and that the first 12 games featured games against Providence, Virginia and Michigan, many would have been hard-pressed to say the youthful Gamecocks could win those games.
Then the injuries started piling up, USC playing Virginia and Clemson without three starters and two of them still not back. With more injuries to backups and Jermaine Couisnard still in test-score limbo, the Gamecocks have often had to go to battle with 10 eligible players, and only eight of those expected to play.
It’s gotten a little better. Freshman forward Alanzo Frink will travel with USC to Saturday’s SEC opener at Florida, although there’s no word on if his sprained ankle is healed enough to allow him to play. Quad Borup was also finally cleared by admissions and while he’s a walk-on and not expected to take the court, he’s at least a body that could help in a pinch.
But overall? The prevailing feeling is that injuries can’t be helped, but the team wasn’t playing that well when starters were healthy. The Gamecocks made the Final Four two years ago, and it wasn’t a fluke or catching lightning in a bottle — they earned it.
So why is the team less than two full seasons later looking like this?
“Some of the challenges that we’ve faced have helped us grow up,” coach Frank Martin said. “We’re playing fairly good basketball right now, but wish it was better.”
Taking stock of the Gamecocks as they begin SEC play:
• Chris Silva showed signs of emerging from the shell that he was in, even cutting his hair because, “I wanted to start over.” Something needed to happen as Silva, the reigning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a preseason all-SEC pick, was missing in action.
Martin blamed himself for putting too much pressure on Silva to be the team’s leader, not just its best player, and after the crushing loss at Wyoming, the two sat down and talked. Silva’s played better since then, which is a boost to the team — frankly, USC goes nowhere without him.
• Maik Kotsar has also been struggling, but if he’s on the floor with Silva, he’s an impactful player. He returned from a concussion and looked the best he has all season in limited action against North Greenville.
If Kotsar can just be steady, it will go a long way toward smoothing out the roughness of USC’s offense and be a bright look for next year, when Silva’s gone.
• A.J. Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant (and Frink’s been good when he can stay on the floor) are terrific freshmen. As much as Martin is criticized for not landing in-state recruits, he should be applauded for finding this class.
Bryant is an explosive dunker and a headache to guard while Lawson can do a little bit of everything. He’s already being talked about as a potential one-and-done player, which is good for USC’s reputation but bad for USC’s 2019-20 outlook.
• The Gamecocks posted a winning record last year despite having no point guard. Georgetown transfer Tre Campbell was recruited specifically to fill that spot.
It hasn’t gone well. Campbell has struggled and Lawson has been forced to play a lot of point. It would be one thing if Campbell was functioning well off the ball and USC could switch rotations around, but he isn’t.
As one of the healthy players on the team, he has to play. The Gamecocks have to get something out of him.
• Martin’s teams have always been known as defensive maestros. That’s taken a severe step back this year. Martin hasn’t hidden how disappointed he is in the team’s poor rebounding and its ball-screen defense, plus defending off the dribble, has also been wretched.
The Gamecocks don’t have enough offensively to overcome that if it continues.
“We’ve practiced real well the last three days. We’re learning how to practice,” Martin said after a win over North Greenville. “Whatever you’re about, you’re supposed to play that way every single time, and we haven’t figured that out yet.”
• The SEC looks the best it has in quite some time. Tennessee may be the top team in the country and Auburn isn’t far off, with its only two losses to ACC teams. Mississippi State is under-rated despite its Top 25 ranking and Kentucky is becoming the team everyone thought it would be.
LSU has been and will be ranked in the future while Arkansas is a one-man show in Daniel Gafford. Florida and Alabama have way too much talent to be playing as inconsistently as they are and Vanderbilt, while also fighting the injury bug, is dangerous.
Texas A&M, Missouri, Georgia and Ole Miss are not good. Seven of the Gamecocks’ 18 league games are against those foes, which leaves a clear path toward finishing out of the bottom four, and avoiding the first day of the SEC tournament.
• Nobody’s happy with where USC is, but Martin’s teams have always played better at the end of the year. If he can pull out a winning season despite the adversity he’s faced, he would continue to cement his legacy as the best coach USC has ever had.
Nobody else took the Gamecocks to a Final Four, and he did it after the school hadn’t won an NCAA tournament game in 44 years. As much as some want to overlook that, it happened.
The follow-up has not been good, but there’s still a lot of time to improve.