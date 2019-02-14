Three of the world’s most famous Brazilian jiujitsu martial artists will be answering questions and teaching some of their renowned methods in Charleston this weekend.
American Top Team Lowcountry, which provides jiujitsu, kickboxing, boxing and other martial arts classes, will host Ricardo Liborio, Rodolfo Vieira, and Bruno Malfacine for seminars Saturday and Sunday, both starting at 12:30 p.m. The seminars will be held at the group’s West Ashley facility located at 1850 Wallace School Road.
“This will be a beast weekend and we are expecting attendees to come from North Carolina, Georgia and all up and down the state to experience this world champion weekend,” said Malachy Friedman, the head instructor and owner of ATT Lowcountry.
Librorio is a sixth-degree black belt and three-time national champion in Brazil. He has also won other tournaments around the globe, had a career as a USA grappling coach, and is currently coaching high-profile fighters in the UFC.
Malfacine, a nine-time world champion who has more than 40 submission wins on his resume, currently teaches and trains in Orlando, Fla. He has entered the MMA field where he has a 3-0 record.
Vieira, also known as the “black belt hunter,” received that title more than a decade ago when, as a teenager, he defeated a world champion at an Abu Dhabi tournament.
Now 29, Vieira is a four-time world champ in marital arts and is also a MMA champ with a 4-0 record.
“The mat experiences these three champions possess is off the charts and their technical knowledge is encyclopedic,” Friedman said.
For information, call 843-561-4848 or email info@ATTlowcountry.com.