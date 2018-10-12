Woodland was looking for the upset, but in the end were no match for Bamberg-Ehrhardt – the state’s fourth-ranked Class AA team – dropping a 31-7 decision to the visiting Red Raiders.
Woodland dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in region 5-AA play and will host second-ranked Barnwell next week.
“They’re a good football team but they are also a program,” Woodland head coach Cody Craig said. “They are where we want to be. They played well. I thought we did some good things defensively. I thought we played with great effort. We just couldn’t get anything going offensively on a consistent basis. We hit a few plays but you have to be consistent against a team like the one we played tonight.”
Bamberg-Ehrhardt got off to a slow start offensively, but got the running game going late in the first quarter. TJ Inabinet followed Dahlil Wilkins’ 28-yard run with a 16-yard scoring run to give the Red Raiders a 7-0 lead with 1:18 left in the quarter.
The Red Raiders would finish the game with about 250 yards on the ground.
After a Woodland punt, Bamberg-Ehrhardt put together a 57-yard drive, all on the ground, with Wilkins capping it off with a 17-yard burst up the middle with 9:20 remaining in the second quarter to give the Red Raiders a 14-0 advantage.
Hunter Bridges booted a 20-yard field goal with 41 seconds left in the half as Bamberg-Ehrhardt out-gained Woodland, 188-40, in yardage in the first two quarters.
Woodland had their best run of plays early in the third quarter. Quarterback Taurean Singletary, who threw for 210 yards on more than 40 attempts, hit Lavell Davis on a 55-yard gain and followed that with a 25-yard run to set up his own four-yard TD run, cutting the gap to 17-7 with 7:01 left in the third quarter.
The Wolverines could not sustain the momentum and Bamberg-Ehrhardt scored late in the third quarter on a double pass with Bridges catching a lateral from A.J. Williams and then throwing back across the field to Williams for a 31-yard touchdown and a 24-7 lead.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt continued to pound the run game in the fourth quarter, getting a two-yard TD run from Wilkins with 2:25 left in the game for the final margin.
“They’re a physical team and they battled us hard,” Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Robert Williams said. “I think we were able to wear them down a little with the run game but they were a tough team. This is a good win. I thought we played pretty well defensively. They throw it all over the field and I thought we did a good job overall.”