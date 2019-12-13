When news broke that two of his star players were selected to play in the annual North-South All-Star game, Eddie Ford wasn’t surprised.

He knew his guys, wide receiver Lavel Davis and cornerback K’Ron Ferrell, were tough players on the football field. It’s been that way since they came to Woodland High School as freshmen.

Still, the all-star selections brought a smile to the head coach’s face. They served as validation that his Class AA football program off of Highway 78 in Dorchester is as good as the bigger schools in South Carolina.

“These guys being selected for the game does a lot for our team,” Ford said. “It shows that we can compete against the AAAA and AAAAA schools.”

Seven other Lowcountry players were invited to the game. They include linebacker Jaleen Richardson from Timberland, defensive back Will Pickren from Wando, and defensive end Tiquan Bright from Baptist Hill.

Others are defensive tackle Brandon Johnson and defensive end Emmanuel Johnson from Fort Dorchester, offensive lineman Hunter Powers from Summerville, and wide receiver Brody Hopkins from Summerville.

Davis opted not to play in Saturday’s North-South game, one that includes some of the best players across South Carolina.

Ferrell is playing, and spent most of the week practicing for the game in Myrtle Beach. After Wednesday morning drills, the defensive specialist said it’s been exciting competing each day against the best talent in the state.

“Not a lot of kids get this experience, so it’s been really fun for me,” Ferrell said.

In the case of both players, Ford views them as physical mismatches. Davis stands at 6-6, towering over most defenders when he jumps to catch a pass.

And on the other side of the ball, Ferrell is a 5-11, 170-pound corner who has won state titles in track. That speed gives receivers fits and can often lead to interceptions for the senior.

“Neither of them is afraid of contact,” Ford said. “They both bring great leadership and a high level of competition.”

After graduation, Davis will play football at Virginia, an ACC powerhouse that is readying to play Florida in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Ferrell initially planned to attend Appalachian State, but is currently considering other options. Either way, he knows he’ll be playing college ball somewhere.

For him, the goal is to make it to the NFL. And when it happens, one of his first shout-outs will go to that small school in Dorchester.

“Playing at Woodland just shows that there’s competition everywhere,” Ferrell said. “If you can play, you can play. That’s how we approach the game.”