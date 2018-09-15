Although the 2019 U.S. Women's Open Championship is still more than eight months away, the quest for volunteers for the premier women's golf event has almost reached its volunteer goal.
"We're about 200 people from our goal, which is pretty impressive at this point in the year," said Julia Pine, Manager for Championship Communications for the tournament scheduled for May 27-June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston.
"This is great from our end because it basically means people can volunteer and work fewer shifts if they would like. Our goal was about 1,725 volunteers and we're at about 1,525. We're excited about the community support."
Pine said the volunteers range from those who have worked dozens of U.S. Golf Association events to former caddies who are volunteering for the first time. There also are local business men and women who just wanted to be involved with the event.
Pine said the volunteers represent 41 states along with Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada. Of those who already have signed up to volunteer, nearly 1,000 come from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties with 817 from Charleston County, 313 of those are Charleston city residents.
Volunteers will need to purchase the volunteer package for $85, which includes one championship golf shirt, one championship jacket, one championship hat or visor, one water bottle and one volunteer credential good for all seven days of the event. The package also includes access to volunteer hospitality with food, snacks and beverages for days they volunteer. Each volunteer will be asked to complete four shifts of 5 to 6 hours.
Visit uswomensopen.com.
S.C. Golf Hall picks Tilghman, Warren
Former Golf Channel personality Kelly Tilghman and Charles Warren, a former Clemson star who won the 1997 NCAA Championship, have been selected for induction into the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place Jan. 12 at Columbia Country Club. Contact the South Carolina Golf Association at 803-732-9311 or email info@scgolf.org.
Tilghman and Warren will become the 69th and 70th members in the S.C. Golf Hall of Fame.
Tilghman, who grew up in North Myrtle Beach where her parents owned Gator Hole Golf Course, played college golf at Duke and played professionally in Europe, Asia and Australia. She spent 22 years with The Golf Channel before resigning in March. She will be the third member of her family in the S.C. Golf Hall of Fame, joining her grandfather Melvin Hemphill, a noted teaching professional, and her great aunt Kathryn Hemphill, a top player in the 1930s and '40s.
Warren, a Columbia native who now lives in Greenville, won the Carolinas Amateur and South Carolina Amateur while starring at Clemson where he was a three-time All-American and won two Atlantic Coast Conference championships. As a professional, Warren won three Web.com tournaments and spent eight years on the PGA Tour.
Carolinas Senior, Ladies City Amateur canceled
The Carolinas Senior Amateur, which was scheduled to be played Thursday and Friday at The Golf Club at Briar's Creek, and the Charleston Ladies City Amateur golf tournament, which was scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday at Charleston Municipal Golf Course, were both canceled because of Hurricane Florence. No makeup dates have been set.
Coming up
• Sept. 23: Eighth annual Four Paws Golf Tournament to benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player or $300 per team, call 843-821-3175 or email lowcountryanimalrescue@ymail.com.
• Oct. 4: Summerville Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament to benefit Terrific Kids project, Legend Oaks Golf Club, $85 per player or $350 per team, contact April at 843-875-8569 april.burgess@ firstcitizens.com or Helene at 843-832-7102 hmison@banksc.com.
• Oct. 24: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate Golf Tournament to benefit The Sunshine Kids Foundation, Briar's Creek, contact Beth McKenna at 843-871-5091.
Aces
Ray Boutin, Aug. 12, Club at Pine Forest, No. 13, 142 yards. Witnesses: Kent Hall, Jason Davis, Mike Chodniki.
Jason Davis, Sept. 1, Club at Pine Forest, No. 13, 142 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Bruce Killion, Steve Lewis.
Chiaki Kight, Sept. 5, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 7, 131 yards, 3-wood. Witnesses: Carol DeKraker, Gail Lang, M.C. Smith.
Jon Lunn, Sept. 5, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 8, 129 yards, driver. Witnesses: Jack Heidenreich, Craig Bromer, Ralph Perkins.
Brandon Murphy, Sept. 6, Black Robin-Wescott Golf Club, No. 8, 184 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Caleb Paramo, Joe Westwood, Michael Hilbert.
George W. Brew, Sept. 7, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 4, 132 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Bob Weaver, Bobbie Thigpen, John Ollis.
Rusty Guy, Sept. 7, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 135 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Mike Carmody, Dave Garretson.
Ken Murphy, Sept. 7, Burn Kill-Wescott Golf Club, No. 8, 130 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Jack Murphy.
Roland Hoffman, Sept. 10, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 11, 171 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: George Myers, Rory Lubic, Bob Keeler.
Willie Charles, Sept. 8, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 2, 129 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Earl Richter, Jeff Irby, Dave Miller.
Charles Atkins III, Sept. 9, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 7, 164 yards, 4-iron. Witness: David Frazier.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.