The decision by Charleston City Council to not allow the use of Municipal Golf Course for parking during the U.S. Women's Open is a disappointment and minor setback, but not an obstacle to putting on a successful event, officials with the U.S. Golf Association said.
The U.S. Women's Open will be contested May 30-June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston, bringing to Charleston visitors from around the world. The USGA said it needs 8,000 to 10,000 parking spaces to accomodate spectators, players, caddies, tournament staff and hospitality workers.
Julia Pine, Senior Manager for Championship Communications for the Women's Open, said decisions such as the one City Council made earlier this month is a reason "we typically don't release our parking and transportation schedule until it's complete.
"Parking in Charleston is at a premium and a place that would have held as many cars as Charleston Municipal Golf Course, with it's proximity to (Country Club of Charleston) would have been something we wouldn't have turned down, but at the same time we knew it wasn't something set in stone so we had backup plans in place. We're now moving on to Plan B which is still a plan we're really comfortable with."
Pine said the backup plan involves sites relatively close to the Country Club of Charleston with shuttle rides to and from the event. She did not disclose the sites being considered.
"We feel pretty comfortable that it's going to be smooth transportation for anyone that's coming to the Championship," she said.
Championship Director Matt Sawicki said using Municipal Golf Course initially was suggested by city officials.
"We've been engaged in a multi-year planning process with the City of Charleston, with designated county officials and designated state representatives to develop a comprehensive parking, transportation and public safety plan and the Municipal Golf Course was an element of that plan," Sawicki said.
The use of the golf course for parking was initially tied to a planned $3 million renovation-restoration of Municipal Golf Course which would have begun after the Women's Open. The city committed $1.5 million to the project and the remainder has to be raised through private efforts (friendsofthemuni.com).
The USGA had agreed to a $5,000 rental fee plus paying for repairs to the course while the City had factored in a loss of revenue during the closure.
Jack O'Toole, Director of Communications for the City of Charleston, said it was his understanding that the original idea was that the renovation-restoration of the course would have begun immediately following the Women's Open.
"Because the renovation was moved back to the fall for fundraising and planning purposes, you have a gap where the course would be closed after the tournament for repairs to areas where parking had taken place and then it would reopen for some unknown period. So Council felt that wasn't the best idea going forward," O'Toole said.
Sawicki said damage to the course wouldn't be an issue and that the USGA often uses golf courses for parking. He said the most recent example was the 2017 U.S. Women's Open played at Trump National, a 36-hole facility in Bedminster, N.J. He said play resumed on the course used for parking on the Tuesday following the event.
Sawicki said the reason the parking and transportation plan isn't released until a month before the event "is so that we can put out a comprehensive plan that everyone has bought into and is ultimately the best for our fans and the community at large." Parking has to be arranged for players, caddies, support groups, corporate guests, spectators and more than 500 media members worldwide.
"It's very rare, if ever, that we find one location to put all those entities in one spot," Sawicki said. "Charleston is a perfect example. We have to use multiple areas for parking."
Sawicki said the goal is for a shuttle ride of 20 minutes or less from the general parking area. He also suggests spectators, particularly from the downtown area, utilize ride-share options such as Uber and Lyft that will get them very close to the tournament.
"It's not that we are trying to be secretive," Sawicki said of the parking plan. "We don't want to release an incomplete plan. If we released it six months out, people aren't going to look at it until about a week out to try and figure out how they're going to get to the Championship. So it doesn't do us a lot of good to release it early.
"We've had a phenomenal partnership with the public safety group led by the City of Charleston Police Department in partnership with the county and state. We've been working on a comprehensive plan for over a year. (Losing Municipal as a parking area) is simply something that happens. We'll adjust and it will be a positive experience for all who attend the Championship."
74th U.S. Women's Open
When: May 30-June 2
Where: Country Club of Charleston
Television: Fox, FS1
Information: Go to uswomensopen.com