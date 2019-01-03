Even at full strength, The Citadel might not have had enough for Wofford on Thursday night.
Short-handed, the Bulldogs were blown out by 112-81 as the Terriers put all their weapons on display at Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg.
Wofford star Fletcher Magee led five Terriers in double figures with 24 points as the Terriers improved to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the SoCon. The Citadel (9-4, 1-1) had its defense exposed for the second straight game, allowing Wofford to shoot 67.2 percent from the floor and 15 of 26 from 3-point range.
The Citadel played without starting guard Connor Kern (illness) and reserve forward Hayden Brown (ankle). Forward Kaelon Harris, who had started 10 of the first 11 games, came off the bench and played 10 minutes before leaving with injury.
Senior Zane Najdawi scored 18 points for the Bulldogs, Alex Reed had 16 and Lew Stallworth 14. But senior guard Matt Frierson, blanketed all over the court by a Terrier defender, got off only four shots, making one field goal and scoring six points.
The Terriers got points from outside, with guard Nathan Hoover hitting 10 of 13 shots for 22 points and point guard Storm Murphy added 14. And they got 52 points in the paint, with 6-8 Cam Jackson and 6-8 Keve Aluma scoring 14 each.
"You pick your poison," said Citadel coach Duggar Baucom, whose team lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. "You get worried about their shooters, and Cam Jackson gets loose.
"But credit Wofford, they beat us in about every facet. I don't know if they could have played any better."
The Citadel trailed by 16 in the first half before cutting the halftime deficit to 47-41 as former walk-on Tyler Burgess (13 points) came off the bench to hit a couple of 3-pointers.
But Wofford opened the second half with a 16-3 run as Magee, Murphy and Hoover made treys for a 63-46 lead, and The Citadel never got closer from there. Wofford led by as many as 35 in the final minutes.
"We played an absolutely awful four minutes to start the second half, and that's when it got out of hand," Baucom said. "Once they hit a shot in the second half, it was like they took all their juice."
The Citadel will try to salvage a split of the two-game road trip with a game at Furman on Saturday. The Paladins (13-2, 2-1) took a 71-58 win over Mercer on Thursday.
"We'll just throw away this tape and move on," Baucom said, "and don't let this beat us at Furman."
The Bulldogs return home Jan. 10 against East Tennessee State, 12-4 and 2-1 after an 81-72 overtime win over Samford on Thursday.
"It's a good league, man," Baucom said. "It's a bear and you are going to have to play about perfect every night. And we were far from perfect tonight."
#SCTOP10 CAMERON JACKSON OH MY GOODNESS@SportsCenter 😲👊 pic.twitter.com/t4eKgp2Kl9— Wofford Basketball (@WoffordMBB) January 4, 2019