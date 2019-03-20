Matt Pegram prefers a can of Pringles and a Honey Bun.

"Barbecue Pringles, if they have it," Wofford's senior center says.

Terriers star 3-point shooter Fletcher Magee will take a chocolate milk. All-Southern Conference center Cam Jackson likes Frito Twists. And coach Mike Young is apparently a pork-rind man.

Fair warning to any convenience stores between Veterans Memorial Arena and the Jacksonville Marriott Hotel: Sometime after midnight on Thursday, a group of tall, hungry young men may stream through the doors, looking for snacks.

Don't be alarmed, it's just the Wofford Terriers.

Post-victory snacks after road games have been a tradition for years for Wofford basketball. And this season, #SnackTimeTour became a motto of sorts for the Terriers as they rolled undefeated through the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament.

Now, Wofford has taken the #SnackTimeTour to March Madness, where the No. 7 seed Terriers will take on No. 10 Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at about 9:40 p.m. Thursday in Jacksonville. The game will be televised on CBS.

Wofford in the Big Dance Who: No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall What: Midwest Regional, NCAA Tournament When: 9:40 p.m. Thursday TV: CBS

If Wofford — a popular bracket-buster pick in this year's tournament — can get by Seton Hall, Pegram fully expects a snack stop on the way back to the team hotel.

"When we play on the road and get a win, we stop at a gas station after about five or 10 minutes on the bus and we each get one snack and one drink," said Pegram, a Wando High School graduate. "Or we can get two snacks and no drinks.

"Everybody has a good time with it. We usually grab whatever crazy stuff we can find for a picture, and then get what we really want."

Wofford, which has won 20 straight games, is a leading candidate for Cinderella status in many bracket projections this season. Waiting in the second is a possible matchup with No. 2 seed Kentucky.

"The hype has built up the last couple of months," Pegram said Wednesday in Jacksonville. "We've gotten used to it in a way, but we'll try to approach it like any other game."

To earn a March Madness snack, the 29-4 Terriers will have to get past a Seton Hall team that is 20-13 and has played well of late, winning four of its last five games and advancing to the Big East championship game.

Why not spend the last day of winter in Jacksonville⁉️WE'RE HERE 👋 #SNACKTIMEtour pic.twitter.com/nQyrSe45DV — Wofford Basketball (@WoffordMBB) March 19, 2019

Coach Kevin Willard has led Seton Hall to four straight NCAA appearances, and the Pirates own an 84-83 overtime victory over Kentucky, the Midwest Regional No. 2 seed that looms in the second round for the Wofford/Seton Hall winner.

"Seton Hall is very good," said Pegram, who has averaged 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds this season as the prime backup to Jackson. "They have a really good player in Myles Powell, who can score at every level. That will be our main focus, to try to do as much as we can to slow him down. He's a great player."

Powell, a 6-2 junior, averaged 22.9 points and shot 36.3 percent from 3-point range for the Pirates this season, and scored 28 points in that win over Kentucky. The Pirates are formidable across the front line, with 6-6 Myles Cale, 6-8 Nichael Nzei and 6-10 Sandro Mamukelashvili. A 7-2 junior, Romaro Gill, comes off the bench.

"He's an elite scorer and has all the tricks," Young said of Powell. "He's a New York City, New Jersey guy who can really score the ball. You try to press up on him, and he blows your doors off and gets into your post players."

Wofford counters with Magee, who with 502 career treys is three 3-pointers away from becoming the NCAA Division I career leader in that category, and the 6-8, 250-pound Jackson, one of the most efficient offensive players in the country at 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

An x-factor for Wofford is 6-4 junior Nathan Hoover, who has a knack for coming through when the Terriers need him. He scored 30 points in a 20-point win over South Carolina when Magee struggled, and had 20 points (all in the second half) as Wofford came from behind to beat UNC Greensboro in the SoCon title game.

Another factor to consider: Kentucky plays Abilene Christian just before the Wofford game. Will Big Blue Nation cheer for the Terriers or for a Seton Hall squad that's already beaten Kentucky?

Either way, Wofford — making its fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament under Young — will be in search of its first victory in the Big Dance.

"That's been our goal all year," said Pegram. "For the older guys, the goal was to get here, and then write history for our program and get that first win under our belt. It will be tough against Seton Hall, but we'll be ready to go."

Snack time awaits.