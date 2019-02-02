The best basketball team in South Carolina came to McAlister Field House on Saturday and wasted little time in backing up the claim.
Wofford sprinted to a 24-point lead just 10 minutes into the game, and cruised to its 10th straight victory by 99-61 over The Citadel before 1,224 fans, nearly half of whom wore Terriers black and gold.
Four Terriers scored in double figures, led by Fletcher Magee with 20 points, and seven Wofford players hit 3-pointers as coach Mike Young's team shot a scorching 20 of 33 from 3-point range.
Wofford (19-4), the first Southern Conference team to start 11-0 in league play in 10 years, has already locked up a bye for the first round of the SoCon Tournament. The Terriers drubbed South Carolina by 20 points this season and at No. 31 are ranked 22 spots higher than Clemson in the NCAA's NET rankings. Wofford is rated No. 2 among mid-major teams, behind only national power Gonzaga.
But as tempting as it is to look ahead to March Madness and wonder what kind of damage Wofford might do in the NCAA Tournament, Young says the Terriers aren't there yet.
"We've got strides to make and we need to get better," said Young, who has led Wofford to four NCAA Tournament appearances. "We played pretty well today, but we haven't been playing very well over the last couple of weeks. Today was a great step back up to where we need to be, but we're going to get better."
Citadel coach Duggar Baucom wasn't around to see the whole thing — he was ejected with 11:55 still to play — but has seen enough of the Terriers this season to know how good they are. Baucom's Bulldogs split four games with Wofford the last two years, but this season were blown out by 31 and 38 points.
"They played very well," said Baucom, whose team fell to 10-12 overall and 2-9 in the SoCon. "You are not going to overcome 20 of 33 on 3-pointers. Their first shot went in, and they kept going in. They are the (31st) ranked team in the country right now, so it's like playing another guarantee game. And that's in our own league."
How deep are the Terriers? They had four different players make four 3-pointers each, with Tray Hollowell scoring 13 points off the bench, and guards Nathan Hoover and Storm Murphy scoring 12 points each. Magee, No. 4 all-time in the NCAA with 445 3-pointers, needed only eight shots to score his 20.
"We still have a lot more improving to do," said Hoover, who was 4 of 7 from deep along with Magee. "We can't get complacent with what we are doing right now. We all know that there's a lot of things we can get better at from today, so we'll come back Monday and go at each other hard in practice and try to get better every day."
Citadel point guard Lew Stallworth got nailed with three fouls in the first 7½ minutes, but still finished with 22 points. Senior Zane Najdawi had 13 points and nine rebounds and went over 1,500 points for his career, tied for third all-time with 1,506 points
Trending down
• The score between the starting players was Wofford 59, The Citadel 55. But the Terriers outscored the Bulldogs by an astounding 40-6 off the bench. Citadel guard Kaiden Rice played an invisible 14 minutes, with no points and one rebound. Forward Kaelon Harris returned to action after missing nine games with injury, but played only two minutes.
Senior Quayson Williams, hero of the VMI game, did not get off the bench even with Stallworth in foul trouble, and freshman point guard Jerry Higgins played just seven minutes. Alex Reed and Derek Webster were the only bench players to score.
• Baucom was hit with two technical fouls in the span of 29 seconds in the second half, earning his first ejection in four seasons at The Citadel.
"I got ejected a long time ago at VMI," said Baucom, who had earned only one technical in the first 21 games. "I've tried to be on my best behavior, but a man only has so much patience."
Pegram update
• Wando's 6-11 Matt Pegram has played well in his senior season at Wofford, averaging 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game. But he rolled an ankle in practice and did not play Saturday, his right foot in a boot.
"He got a pretty good one, rolled his ankle on Tuesday and has a good amount of swelling," Young said. "I think he'll be back for the tournament. He's been playing his butt off and has really helped our team."
Looking ahead
• The Citadel has a much-needed week off before a three-game road swing starts Feb. 9 at Mercer.