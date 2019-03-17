As the NCAA Tournament Selection Show reached the Midwest Regional on Sunday, a feeling swept through the Wofford Terriers and the crowd gathered at the Benjamin Johnson Arena in Spartanburg.
"They got to Jacksonville and that No. 7 slot was coming up," said Wofford senior Matt Pegram, a graduate of Wando High School. "A bunch of us looked at each other, and we thought this was the moment it would happen."
It was, indeed.
JACKSONVILLE BOUND pic.twitter.com/ahv7Q3OnrB— Wofford Basketball (@WoffordMBB) March 17, 2019
Wofford's 29-4 Terriers earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest by a Southern Conference team since the 68-team field first expanded to 64 in 1985. Wofford will face No. 10 Seton Hall (20-13) on Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla.
The game is set for about 9:30 p.m. on WCSC (CBS).
Meanwhile, SoCon at-large hopefuls Furman and UNC Greensboro were snubbed by the NCAA selection committee and will play in the NIT.
UNCG, apparently the last team excluded from the NCAA Tournament, earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT and will face No. 8 Campbell of the Big South; Furman is a No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Wichita State and coach Gregg Marshall at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Even though the Terriers knew they were in the NCAA Tournament — Wofford earned the SoCon's automatic bid and was the only team in the country to go undefeated through its league's regular season and tournament — the moment when "Wofford" flashed on the screen was met with cheers and applause.
"It was a special moment," said Pegram, who was a senior at Wando the last time Wofford made the tournament. "I've wanted to play in the NCAA Tournament my entire life, and it's going to be a special time."
The NCAA selection committee was not as kind to Furman and UNC Greensboro, the SoCon's candidates for the mid-major league's first-ever at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The SoCon enjoyed one of its best seasons in years, with a conference ranking of No. 11 among 32 Division I leagues. But Furman and UNC Greensboro were left out by the NCAA selection committee despite impressive resumes.
"I wish the league had gotten two bids," said Wofford's Pegram. "Seeing the SoCon be a two-bid league would have been cool. Those are really great teams, and it's tough to see them not get in."
Furman (25-7) was snubbed despite a NCAA NET ranking of No. 41, higher than at-large teams Belmont (47), Temple (56), Arizona State (63) and St. John's (73). UNC Greensboro (28-6) had a NET ranking of No. 60.
Among conferences that received multiple bids were the Mountain West (16th in RPI), the Ohio Valley (20th) and the Atlantic 10 (12th), all below the SoCon at No. 11. Belmont, 26-5 and No. 47 in the NET ranking, received an at-large bid out of the OVC.
"Our league is clearly better than the OVC on paper," Furman coach Bob Richey told CBS Sports HQ. "... And look, (Belmont) deserves to be in. I just think there deserves to be more (mid-majors) in ... I'm at a loss as to why us or UNC Greensboro is not in the field."
St. John's, No. 73 in the NET ranking, was the last at-large team in the field, according to selection committee chairman Bernard Muir, the athletic director at Stanford.
St. John's edged UNCG and Furman despite a 21-12 record that included an 8-10 record in the Big East and five losses in its last eight games. The Johnnies were blown out 86-54 in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.
Meanwhile, UNCG was the only bubble team without a loss to any teams in the bottom three quadrants of the NCAA NET rankings, and the Spartans' 28 victories were tied for third-most in Division I.
Furman was left out despite a 12-0 start that included victories over defending national champ Villanova and 2018 Final Four squad Loyola Chicago. All seven of the Paladins' losses were to teams in the top 71 of the NET ranking, and Furman was ranked as high as No. 23 in the nation this season.
UNCG was listed on the CBS Selection Show as one of the final teams left out of the field. The Spartans may have been doomed on Saturday night when 23-12 Oregon stole the Pac 12's automatic bid by beating Washington (26-8) in the league tournament's championship game. The Pac 12 got three teams into the field.
"The first team out was UNC Greensboro," selection committee vice-chair Kevin White said on CBS Sports Newtwork. "That for me was the most challenging, and always has been. Who are you going to leave out?"
The committee got it wrong, according to ESPN analyst Dick Vitale.
"There are 36 at-large bids," said Vitale. "How many little guys got one? Try two. Two out of 36, I'm looking at about five percent. I thought UNC Greensboro, possibly Lipscomb had a chance, at least one or two of those guys.
"Balance it out, that's the fun of the tournament. Twenty-eight wins and you sit home ... We know not everyone gets a chance to play the big guys, and I think this certainly was a no-no ... Mediocrity is always rewarded over greatness, it seems. End of story, I'm done about it."
Muir said 11 conferences received multiple bids this year and that only nine had received multiple bids in each of the last three years.
Another local product who will play in March Madness as Ivy League champion Yale earned a No. 14 seed. Jake Lanford, a 6-10 freshman from Porter-Gaud, plays for Yale, which will take on No. 3 LSU in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday.