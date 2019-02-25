Followers of the Southern Conference have long known that Wofford College has a basketball team that's a force to be reckoned with.

Now, national voters are catching on to the Terriers as well.

Coach Mike Young's Wofford team was ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time on Monday, garnering enough votes from around the country to rank No. 24 in the nation.

The Terriers, 24-4 overall and 16-0 in the SoCon, have not lost a game since Dec. 19, winning 15 in a row. Their four losses are all against Power Five teams: North Carolina, Kansas, Oklahoma and Mississippi State, and their wins include a 20-point blowout at South Carolina.

Wofford, which already has clinched the SoCon regular-season title for the third time in Young's 17 seasons, has two league games left — at Chattanooga and at Samford — before next week's SoCon Tournament in Asheville, N.C.

A Top 25 ranking could bolster the Terriers' case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament should they falter in the semifinals or finals of the SoCon Tournament. Wofford is currently ranked No. 19 in the NCAA's NET ranking, which will be used for the first time this season by the NCAA selection committee.

Wofford is not the first SoCon team to be ranked in the AP Top 25 this season. Furman, currently 22-6, was ranked No. 25 in December after an 8-0 start that included wins over Final Four squad Loyola Chicago and defending national champion Villanova. That was the first ranking for a SoCon team since Davidson was ranked No. 22 in 2008.

Elsewhere in the AP Poll, Gonzaga is back atop the rankings.

The Zags moved up a spot Monday to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. They earned 44 of 64 first-place votes.

Gonzaga (27-2) spent two weeks at No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils to win the Maui Invitational in November. Mark Few's team fell out after a December loss to Tennessee followed by another to North Carolina, but it has since won 18 straight games.

Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2 and had 15 first-place votes, while the Blue Devils fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina in a game that saw freshman star Zion Williamson go down with an injury to his right knee in the opening minute — complete with the image of his left foot tearing through his shoe as he fell to the floor.

The Tar Heels climbed to a season-high fifth behind Kentucky. Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to 15th, the Jayhawks' lowest ranking since January 2014.

AP Top 25 Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Gonzaga (44) 27-2

2. Virginia (15) 24-2

3. Duke (3) 24-3

4. Kentucky (2) 23-4

5. North Carolina 22-5

6. Michigan State 23-5

7. Tennessee 24-3

8. Houston 26-1

9. Michigan 24-4

10. Marquette 23-4

11. Texas Tech 22-5

12. Nevada 25-2

13. LSU 22-5

14. Purdue 20-7

15. Kansas 20-7

16. Kansas State 21-6

17. Maryland 21-7

18. Florida State 21-6

19. Wisconsin 19-8

20. Virginia Tech 21-6

21. Buffalo 24-3

22. Iowa 21-6

23. Cincinnati 23-4

24. Wofford 24-4

25. Washington 22-5

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.