It’s been 13 months since Tim Tebow bid farewell to the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets’ low-level Class A affiliate.
The former NFL quarterback was promoted to the franchise’s Class A-Advanced club in St. Lucie after playing 64 games in the South Atlantic League, which included three teams in South Carolina: the Fireflies, the New York Yankee affiliate Charleston RiverDogs, and Boston Red Sox affiliate Greenville Drive.
All of those teams benefitted from the aura of Tebow, who won two national championships and a Heisman Trophy during his football days at Florida. Sellouts were an expectation when he rolled into town.
But in Columbia, there’s another expectation for the team, with or without the former Denver Broncos quarterback: keep the Fireflies’ brand among the most popular in Major League Baseball’s farm system.
Top 25 sales
Team president John Katz said the reach of the brand has been incredible to watch since 2016 when the Savannah Sand Gnats made the move to Columbia.
Numbers released this month show that the 160 teams in the minor league baseball system combined for $70.8 million in merchandise sales in 2017.
The press release didn’t give a team-by-team breakdown, but it did name the Top 25 teams in alphabetical order. The Fireflies are the only team in the South Atlantic League to crack that list, and just one of two teams in Class A ball. The other is the South Bend Cubs.
Katz said a huge part of that was the team’s rebranding process when it made the move to Columbia.
“We knew we had to be unique, fun, and local,” he said. “And what we came up with, in terms of color schemes and accessibility, has really taken off locally and nationally.”
No Tebow, no problem
The $70.8 million dollars from 2017 sales is a 3.6 percent increase from the $68.3 million in 2016.
The popularity of the farm system has a lot to do with that, and Katz readily acknowledges that Tebow helped increase the Fireflies’ numbers.
However, he’s quick to point out that the outfielder wasn’t around in 2016 when the move to Columbia was made. So when the numbers for 2016 were released a year ago, many assumed Tebow catapulted the Fireflies to the Top 25.
“We certainly saw the benefits of Tim last year, but we were confident in our brand before he got here, and the sales reflected that,” Katz said.
As for the 2018 season?
“I think we’ll stay in the Top 25,” he added.
Speaking of Tebow
Tebow has spent all season with the Mets’ double-A affiliate, the Bighamton Rumble Ponies. But his season was cut short on July 23 when he broke his right hand. He’s now recovering from surgery.
Tebow was having a quality year, batting .273 with six homers and 36 RBIs through 84 games. Now the Mets will have to decide what’s next for their outfielder.
Noise was being made about sending him to Citi Field to cap off the season, since the Mets are more than a dozen games below .500.
Now, they’ll have to decide if his pre-injury numbers garner another promotion, or if he’ll spend another season in double-A or in a lower class.
Either way, one thing is for sure: the Tebow fandom will follow him all the way to the stadium seats, and through the doors of the merchandise store.