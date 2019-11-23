There was something missing at Johnson Hagood Stadium on Saturday, and it wasn't just the The Citadel's Corps of Cadets.

In their regular-season finale, the Bulldogs couldn't find the spark that carried them to wins at Georgia Tech and Furman this season. Southern Conference football champion Wofford claimed the outright league title, cruising to a 31-11 win before 6,844 fans.

In a season of electric highs and excruciating lows, the final loss left The Citadel with a middling record of 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon. Not bad for a team picked to finish seventh in the conference (the Bulldogs finished tied for fourth), but not nearly as good as it could have been.

"This game was not indicative of the way we've played all season long," said Citadel coach Brent Thompson, who is 26-20 in four seasons, including a 16-18 mark the last three years. "We didn't compete very hard out there, we missed some opportunities, we couldn't get a first down on a fourth down a couple of times.

"It is what it is, and we've got to live with that for the next 10 or so months."

The one bit of good news for Citadel fans: Quarterback Brandon Rainey and standout receiver Raleigh Webb both said they plan to return for a fifth year next season.

"That wasn't even a decision," said Rainey, whose 31-yard strike to Dante Smith accounted for the Bulldogs' only TD against Wofford (8-3, 7-1). "I'll be back."

Rainey ran 23 times for 75 yards and threw for 124 yards and a score against Wofford to finish the season with 900 rushing yards and 17 TDs on the ground to go with 1,114 passing yards and 13 TDs through the air.

His boyhood pal, Webb, caught six passes for 59 yards on Saturday, giving him 30 catches for 617 yards and 10 TDs on the season.

But Wofford, which will learn Sunday if it earned one of the eight national seeds for the 24-team FCS playoffs, was ahead 31-3 before the Bulldogs managed a touchdown.

Cross High School product Nathan Walker ran 10 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns for the Terriers. Freshman Jacquez Allen popped a 40-yard TD run early in the third quarter for a 21-0 lead, and Blake Morgan added a 10-yard score.

With the Corps of Cadets absent from a home game for the first time since 2004 due to a scheduling snafu (Thanksgiving furlough began Friday), Citadel fans and alumni took over the cadets' duties in forming a tunnel for the Bulldogs' pre-game entrance.

The absence of 2,000 cadets was felt, Thompson said.

"It was very different, a completely different environment out there," he said. "It was very quiet out there, and you could see the Corps is very important to us ... It didn't feel like we had any sort of momentum all day long, and that has nothing to do with the Corps. But if we could have gotten the fans into it on offense a little earlier, it might have made a difference."

But the Corps wasn't going to make up the difference for an offense that started 0 of 11 on third down (the Bulldogs finished 3 of 17), went 4 of 9 on fourth down and managed only one field goal in three trips inside the red zone.

Throw in a Rainey interception and a 78-yard kickoff return by Wofford's T.J. Luther to set up a TD, and it will be a bittersweet memory for 19 Citadel seniors who played their final game.

"We have a bunch of goofy guys and they are some of my best friends," an emotional Rainey said. "It sucks that they won't be with me any more ... A guy like Drew McEntyre, busting his butt day in and day out and laughing, it's tough to say good-bye to them. But we'll bounce back and get after it."

Notes

• Transfer slotback Remus Bulmer (Sam Houston State) ran six times for 47 yards and returned two kickoffs for 53 yards in his final game as a Bulldog. He finished with 516 yards and six TDs this season. Transfer linebacker Airan Reed (Southern Illinois) had five tackles and finished the season with 56.

• All-SoCon candidate Willie Eubanks III led the Bulldogs with 11 tackles and finished the season with 112, The Citadel's most since 2000 ... Joseph Randolph II and Joe Douglas each had two tackles for loss.

• The Citadel honored longtime Brigadier Foundation staffer Caleb Davis (Class of 1971) with a No. 30 jersey to honor his 30 years of service. Davis plans to retire at the end of the year.