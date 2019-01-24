COLUMBIA — Frank Martin, eloquent on every topic, clipped his reply Monday. Asked about how frustrated he was with Chris Silva’s inability to stay on the court, he answered in 14 words.
“I’m past frustrated. I was frustrated his sophomore year,” South Carolina's basketball coach muttered. “It is what it is.”
What Martin didn't say is that South Carolina is a far better team with Silva out there. That's obvious. Silva is the reigning SEC co-defensive player of the year and a walking double-double.
When Silva, a senior who fully knows by now what’s a foul and what’s not, keeps himself under control and doesn’t goad whistles into being blown, the Gamecocks are fine. When he jumps into ball-handlers, brings his arms down on drivers in the paint and plays without thinking, they’re not.
One can’t authoritatively say that had Silva stayed on the court in last week’s game at LSU, the Gamecocks would have won. They can say it certainly didn’t help that Silva fouled out in eight minutes as the Tigers rolled to an 89-67 victory.
He responded by playing the game of his life in the Gamecocks’ 80-77 win over No. 16 Auburn on Tuesday. Silva had 32 points and 14 rebounds, each career-highs, and four fouls in 31 minutes.
“When you talk about emotions, I was just thinking about the beginning of the season, when I was playing without emotions and it was really a struggle for me. Coach told me to just enjoy the game,” Silva said. “That’s what I try to do. When I enjoy the games, the emotion just comes out and that’s how I be on the court.”
Martin blamed himself for Silva’s early-season woes, saying he put too much pressure on Silva. It’s hard to be somebody that you’re not, and Martin was asking Silva to play a role he wasn’t comfortable with playing.
The two had a sit-down following a discouraging loss at Wyoming (73-64 on Dec. 5) and Martin again took responsibility. He told Silva to forget what he said earlier.
The results were immediate. Silva is playing better and the Gamecocks (5-1 in the SEC) are winning.
Silva still fights a battle with fouls, but the #SilvaSwat and #SilvaSlam hashtags that were so prevalent are so again, or at least much more than the #SilvaSits after two fouls in the first two minutes.
And then there’s the senior plays that Silva is out there to make, the ones that don’t show up in the stat sheets. Martin broke down the crucial defensive rebound that sent Silva to the line to clinch the Auburn win.
“Chris is guarding Chuma (Okeke) in the opposite corner. It’s a one-point game so you can’t not help. You have to help because a layup beats you,” Martin said. “Keyshawn Bryant does what freshmen do — freezes. So now he doesn’t rotate to Chuma.
“So Chris, who was guarding there to start, came over to stop the dribble penetration, ran back out to contest the corner 3, and you guys pay attention to who got the defensive rebound? Same guy.”
Silva was there, doing what he was supposed to do as a senior, team leader and USC’s best player. The Gamecocks won because of it.
“I was kind of getting low emotionally, but I came to practice, worked, and coach keeps believing in me, keeps pushing me in practice, told me to play with a free mind,” he said.
His game followed.