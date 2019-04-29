COLUMBIA — Sign a quarterback every class, one recruiting mantra says, despite only one quarterback being able to play at a time.
Get them in, even if most quarterbacks only stick around a year or two, realizing they have no chance of unseating the starter and transferring out.
Jay Urich has stuck around South Carolina for two years. He knows he has no chance of unseating senior starter Jake Bentley, and the top names at backup are Dakereon Joyner and Ryan Hilinski, not Jay Urich.
But he doesn’t want to be anywhere but USC. So he’ll transfer — just not to another school.
Urich is going from quarterback to wide receiver, where he was the spring game MVP after catching nine passes for 130 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown play that saw him outrun the entire USC defense.
“Him standing by me (on the sideline) is not a very good idea, so he’s going to help us at quarterback but he’s also going to play receiver and some special teams,” head coach Will Muschamp said at one of his Spurs Up tour stops. “I need to get the best guys on the field and he can contribute.”
To be clear, Urich will stay in the quarterbacks room and learn under QB coach Dan Werner. He’ll still rep with the QBs during fall camp while dabbling with special teams (where he suited up for a few games last year) and receiver.
But as the summer creeps toward the Aug. 31 season-opener, a backup quarterback will be identified and the majority of the reps will be spent between him and Bentley. Urich will still attend QB position meetings but if he needs to poke his head into Bryan McClendon’s room to get a few particulars about receiving, he’ll do that, too.
“Whatever coach wants,” Urich said after the spring game. “Whatever this organization needs me to do, I’m going to do it the best I can. I’m just going to continue what I’ve been doing in the spring.”
Urich is familiar with the role, playing receiver his freshman year at Blue Ridge High. He transferred to Wren High for his final two years, replacing Clemson-bound QB Kelly Bryant, who has since transferred to Missouri. As Bryant's replacement, Urich showed off the same athleticism that made Bryant into a Division I prospect.
Urich threw for more than 2,000 and rushed for more than 1,000 in each of his two seasons as Wren's starting QB. The numbers were gaudy and his raw athleticism was shocking — a 6-foot-5 kid barely over 200 pounds that resembled a windmill and who could outrun nearly every player he faced.
The Gamecocks have said he’s faster than Joyner and one of the three fastest players on the team. Watching him race through the defense for his spring game touchdown created a lot of believers.
The talent was there, as well as the attitude. As Muschamp said, it was silly to keep all that on the bench.
“We need more guys like Jay, guys that aren’t selfish,” sixth-year senior Donell Stanley said. “That’s what carries a good football team. Him moving to receiver as a quarterback, you don’t see that a whole lot. Proud of Jay for doing that.”
There wasn’t a spot for Urich to fill at quarterback. At receiver, the Gamecocks were moving Shi Smith into Deebo Samuel’s vacated role, but needed somebody to take Smith’s place.
The solution was a meeting room away.