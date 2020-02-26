With ECHL playoff spot secure, Stingrays must stay sharp with postseason still 5 weeks away

A year ago, the South Carolina Stingrays didn’t clinch a spot in the ECHL’s Kelly Cup playoffs until the next to last day of the regular season.

It didn’t take nearly as long this season.

The Stingrays became the first team in the ECHL to secure a postseason position over the weekend with an overtime victory over Worcester. It will be the 13th straight playoff appearance for South Carolina and the 26th time in the franchise’s 27-year history the Stingrays have reached the playoffs.

The 2020 Kelly Cup playoffs will open the second week in April.

The biggest issue over the next five weeks for Stingrays head coach Steve Bergin will be keeping his players motivated and sharp heading into the postseason.

“Our focus is on continuing to play with detail and trending toward playing like a championship team as the playoffs get closer,” Bergin said. “There are always new challenges and new goals to keep you motivated. We’re not just satisfied with getting into the playoffs. We’ve clinched a spot, but that’s the bare minimum.”

The Stingrays appeared to lose some of their focus over the final two periods of their Wednesday morning game against Atlanta.

Eric Neiley scored three straight goals as the Gladiators rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat South Carolina, 3-2, during the club’s annual Education Day game before a crowd of 5,813 school kids at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Stingrays, who fell to 41-11-4 (86 points) but remain in first place in the ECHL’s South Division by five points over second-place Florida. Atlanta (25-28-3, 53 points) is two points behind Greenville for the final playoff spot in the South Division.

“That probably wasn’t exactly how we wanted to play today, but that was by no means a terrible game for us,” said Stingrays goalie Parker Milner, who made 27 saves. “I just think we need to realize that we’d been playing with urgency for the past seven games and we had only a little bit of that today.”

The Stingrays are on pace to break the club’s single-season record of 48 wins, set two years ago. While Bergin said the team and league records are of little concern, there is still plenty to play for.

“We want home ice for every round,” Bergin said. “The deeper you go in the playoffs, the longer the travel, the more important it is to have home ice. A lot of travel can wear you down, and we want to give ourselves the best chance to be successful and that’s by taking care of business now.”

Bergin would love to give some of his veteran players an occasional night off between now and the start of the playoffs, but that won’t be a priority.

“If we can do that, great, but as we move toward the end of the season, we’ll have to see what our roster looks like,” Bergin said. “At this level, with the numbers we have, we don’t always have the luxury of giving guys a night off. If we have all of our bodies, then we will definitely pick and choose those times."

Milner played for another ECHL team that cruised through the regular season. The Missouri Mavericks won 52 games during the 2015-16 season and had the best record in the ECHL’s Western Conference, but lost in the second round of the playoffs.

“That team kind of took its foot off the gas later in the season,” Milner said. “We have to understand that games in February and March are still important. That last week, right before the playoffs, will be super important. You want to be building momentum as you head into the playoffs.”

The Stingrays begin a two-week, seven-game road trip beginning Friday in Worcester, Mass. The Stingrays also will play play three games at Idaho and a game at Maine. Maine and Idaho could be future playoff opponents this spring.

“I think the road trip comes at a good time,” Bergin said. “It’s great to play some of the best teams in the league and challenge yourself. Maybe it’s a team we might see in the playoffs. I think that will help break up the schedule and give us something fresh and someone new to challenge us.”