With dad back home, James Island's Tereis Drayton is next man up for Citadel football

James Island's Tereis Drayton sat out last season as a redshirt offensive lineman, but still provided Citadel football with one of the emotional high points of the year.

It was during the Bulldogs' Oct. 26 homecoming game against Mercer. During a first-quarter timeout, Drayton stood awkwardly at the 25-yard line, ostensibly representing Citadel student-athletes during an announcement about the military school's Brigadier Foundation.

The real reason for Drayton's appearance soon became apparent to the more than 11,000 fans at Johnson Hagood Stadium. His father, Army Staff Sgt. Demond Drayton, approached from behind, back home after an eight-month deployment in Europe.

Citadel fans chanted "USA! USA!" during the surprise father-son reunion, and a few tears were shed on the Bulldogs' sideline.

"Some of the players were crying, some of them were excited for me," Drayton recalled. "I never thought something like that would happen to me."

Four months later, things have changed for the Drayton men. Sgt. Drayton is back home and preparing for retirement.

"He's already buying seasons tickets for next year," Tereis said.

And Tereis, now a 6-2, 280-pound redshirt freshman, is preparing this spring for a starting role on the Bulldogs' offensive line. The James Island Charter High School product served as the backup center behind Haden Haas last season, and will likely start at right guard this fall.

"We're going to see if he can play the right guard spot for us," said Citadel coach Brent Thompson, whose team started spring practice last week. "He'll probably still operate as our backup center as well. Athletically and physically we know he can do it. It's just a matter of how he handles all the different things that will be thrown at him at the two positions.

"I like the way he looks right now. He's moving extremely well and has gotten bigger and stronger in the weight room over the last two or three months. I think he's a good fit there and we will be able to get him on the field quicker."

Offensive line coach Ron Boyd will have an interesting dynamic with his group this season. The left side of the line, from center to left tackle, is experienced with returning starters in tackle Prince Howard-Whitaker, guard Johnathan Toole and center Haas. But the right side will probably be brand-new, with Drayton at guard and another redshirt freshman, Ben Brockington, the likely starter at tackle.

"The right side of the line is going to have to grow up fast because we are a right-handed team," Boyd said. "But I'm very confident with those two guys over there. That's going to be a formidable side of the line."

Brockington, 6-1 and 285 pounds, was an all-region player at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

"I've never had a 285-pound tackle," said Boyd. "I've had 240, 250, but never a 285-pound guy who can move like Ben. He can really move, and I'm glad we've got him."

Meanwhile, Drayton will work on making the move from center to guard.

"We've just kind of got to get him into guard mode," Boyd said. "But the thing about Tereis is he's a quick study. You tell him something once or twice, he's going to get it down which I like. That's where his character and his intelligence really comes out."

And knowing that his father will be in the stands helps.

"It's exciting knowing my whole family will be there," Drayton said. "This is what I've been dreaming of my whole life."

Notes

• Other position changes this spring include defensive back Jaylan Adams moving to quarterback, and safety Andy Davis moving to linebacker ... Thompson said the Bulldogs will hold a scrimmage of about 40 plays on Saturday .. The spring game is set for March 7 at Summerall Field on campus while new artificial turf is being installed at Johnson Hagood Stadium.