With AAU basketball canceled, college prospects scrambling for exposure

This was supposed to be Bailey Wiseman’s summer. It was going to be his chance once and for all to prove to college coaches that he could play Division I basketball.

Wiseman, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, was coming off a solid junior season at James Island Charter High School and was looking to build on his reputation during the AAU basketball circuit over the spring and summer playing for TMP – a travel team based out of Charleston.

Wiseman, who averaged nearly 18 points a game for the Trojans, already had a scholarship offer in hand from Charleston Southern, but other schools like James Madison, Elon, College of Charleston, The Citadel, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern had begun to take notice.

Porter-Gaud’s Mason Grant, a TMP teammate of Wiseman’s, is another promising prospect. The 6-5 small forward who averaged more than 21 points for the Cyclones this past season was hoping to use this summer’s AAU basketball schedule to impress college coaches and get his first official offers. Coaches from Army, Davidson, Wofford, The Citadel, Winthrop and College of Charleston have been in touch with Grant over the past few months.

But those plans and dreams have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly all of the AAU basketball spring and summer tournaments and showcases have been canceled because of the pandemic, leaving prospects like Wiseman and Grant wondering what the future will hold.

“It’s definitely disappointing because going into the summer I probably had 10 to 15 different schools telling me they couldn’t wait to come out and see me play,” Wiseman said. “When things started to get canceled it hit me that there probably wasn’t going to be any summer basketball and that was tough because this summer was my last season in AAU. I wasn’t going to get another opportunity to compete against the best competition and show the coaches what I can do.”

The summer before a prospect’s senior high school basketball season is crucial in the recruiting process. Grant and Wiseman have seen firsthand what a successful AAU summer season can do.

Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith was a borderline mid-major prospect before the summer of his senior year at Porter-Gaud. In three short months playing with TMP, Nesmith went from a handful of college scholarship offers to more than 40, mostly from Power 5 schools. Nesmith is expected to be taken in the first round of this summer’s NBA Draft – a first for a Charleston native.

“Aaron is the poster-boy for what a great summer on the AAU circuit can do for you,” said Antoine Saunders, the co-director and coach for TMP’s U-17 team. “He was getting recruited by some mid-major schools, but in the matter of a weekend things just blew up. He started to get offers from just about every Power 5 school out there.

"The summer circuit gets you exposure, it gets your name out there. If you have a game against another top prospect, it can make or break you sometimes. The summer is crucial.”

For prospects like Wiseman and Grant, summer basketball can determine whether or not they get a college scholarship.

“The summer is when you solidify your position and hopefully improve your stock,” Saunders said. “It’s when the Mason Grants and Bailey Wisemans can be discovered by bigger schools. I really believe they were both ready for a breakout summer and good things were on the horizon.”

The kickoff to the AAU basketball season usually begins in April with showcase events across the country. That’s the first time that college coaches can go out and evaluate and recruit in person. With the pandemic spreading across the nation in early March, those events were quickly canceled.

“Those tournaments in April are important because you can see the development of the players from their high school seasons,” said Clemson coach Brad Brownell. “If you’ve been recruiting them already, it’s a chance to see how much they’ve improve. It’s also when you can kind of stumble on other players that maybe you didn’t know too much about. You find out so much more about a player when you see them in person.”

TMP was scheduled to play back-to-back weekends in Kansas City and Indianapolis in April.

“I was looking forward to those tournaments because I’d been in the gym just about every day working on my game,” Grant said. “I was so disappointed when I found out we were not going.”

The Summer Circuit

The July tournaments, which are sponsored by major shoe companies – Nike, Adidas and Under Armour – have become the epicenter of the AAU summer circuits. Hundreds of college basketball coaches stand shoulder-to-shoulder in gyms from Florida to California just to get a look at the next Zion Williamson. Nike’s Peach Jam, which has been around for more than 25 years, takes place in North Augusta and has been one of the premier events every summer.

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period – the time college coaches are not allowed to evaluate prospects in person – through the end of July, the tournaments that Nike, Adidas and Under Armour normally hold in July are in jeopardy. Upward Stars U-17 coach and co-director Curtis Wheeler said he’d be surprised to see any tournaments connected to shoe companies take place this summer. Upward Stars is a travel team under the Adidas umbrella based in Spartanburg.

“I just don’t see it happening,” Wheeler said. “I hope I’m wrong and we are back out there in August or maybe September, but when the NCAA extended the dead period to the end of July, it kind of defeats the purpose of having the tournaments. If the coaches can’t come out and see the kids play, I just don’t see how the tournaments are going to happen.”

College basketball coaches, who normally rely heavily on the in-person recruiting, have had to become more creative during the pandemic. Coaches have not been able to get on the road and see prospects since early March.

“The internet is a wonderful thing,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “We’ve had to adjust and adapt because of the pandemic. We’ve built our program on developing relationships so going out and shaking hands, watching kids play and seeing them see us at their tournaments has always been the foundation of what we’re trying to do.

"Now, we’re evaluating film, watching highlights and networking through social media and Zoom. It’s different, but you’ve got to adapt to what the new normal.”

Grant said finding that diamond in the rough might be more difficult without in-person recruiting, but they are still out there.

“A lot of the players we’ve been able to sign, some of the best players we’ve signed in the past, we got late in the process,” Grant said. “I think there are those undiscovered players still out there and you can still find them even now.”

Grant is hoping to hold on-campus summer camps for players and high school teams in August.

“That’s still the plan, but obviously we’re going to have to abide by the regulations,” he said.

Like college coaches, Wheeler and Saunders have had to adapt in their efforts to get as much exposure for their players as possible.

“I don’t see us playing tournaments again until the spring of 2021, so we’ve been forced to get creative on how we get their names out there to the college coaches,” Saunders said.

Wheeler is convinced this is an opportunity for his players to get on the radar of college coaches even under the current circumstances.

“Like everyone, the coaches are stuck where they are, so they don’t have a lot to do,” Wheeler said. “So maybe in the past when we've sent video or game film, the coaches couldn’t watch it because they had to go out and look at other players. Now, they’re stuck in their offices and they might be more inclined to pop in a video and watch the highlights. There are opportunities if you know how to take advantage of them.”

Recruiting calendar

Since college coaches missed the spring and summer evaluation periods and prospect most likely won’t be able to attend on-campus camps, there’s some discussion about adjusting the NCAA’s recruiting calendar.

Coaches have only a handful of days to recruit prospects in person in July.

“There’s nothing that has come out officially, but my feeling is that the NCAA will change the calendar and let us get out there and recruit,” Grant said. “If they can shift a few dates around in August or September, I think everyone – the coaches and the players – will benefit.”

If the NCAA doesn’t change its recruiting calendar, the upcoming high school basketball season becomes crucial for players like Wiseman and Grant.

“I kind of like that,” Grant said. “I love representing my school and playing with those guys. Playing in the summer means you get to play against the best competition, but I kind of like that it’s putting that emphasis on the high school season.”

Wiseman said he’s spent the extra time away from the gym working out in his James Island backyard where he and his father built a half-court slab last summer. Grant has been able to sneak into a neighborhood gym in the last few days to finally get back on the court.

“You don’t realize how much you miss something until it has been taken away from you,” Grant said. “I can’t wait until we can go back on the court and practice and play just pickup games.”