With a boisterous standing-room-only crowd on its side, Charleston Southern took its best shot at the best team in the Big South on Thursday night at the Buc Dome.
But the Buccaneers ran out of gas down the stretch, and Winthrop remained the lone undefeated team in the conference, using a 27-5 run midway through the second half to knock off the Buccaneers 77-60.
Winthrop, led by a career-high 23 points from forward D.J. Burns, improved to 9-0 in league play while ending CSU’s winning streak at four games. The Buccaneers fall to 5-4 in the conference, 11-10 overall.
“Winthrop has a great group, well-coached and talented,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “But what an amazing crowd. Tremendous energy. Thank you, Buc Nation. Lot of buzz on campus all week and they showed up tonight. We are very thankful for the crowd tonight.
“I don’t know in my 15 years that I have been more proud of a team. This is top 10 for sure. We gave everything we had. We have nothing left. These guys are absolutely drained. I am so proud of the effort we gave tonight. We played and competed with the attitude of a champion.”
CSU fell behind early, 21-8, but rallied over the final 10 minutes of the first half to take a 32-31 lead into the break. The Bucs, playing with eight available players, led 44-41 with 12:25 remaining before losing guard Travis Anderson to injury. Winthrop proceeded on the game-clinching run, leading 57-47 with under eight minutes to play.
Back-to-back 3-pointers two minutes later pushed Winthrop to a 67-49 advantage, and the gassed Bucs had no answer down the stretch.
“I am not an excuse-maker, but the truth is we ran out of gas,” Radebaugh said. “They pushed the ball at every opportunity. They had a really good game plan. We can’t control that we are down to eight guys, but we can control our effort and attitude. We did that tonight.”
Phlandrous Fleming led CSU with 20 points and 13 rebounds while Ty Jones added 19 points.
The Eagles shot 58 percent from the floor in the second half, hitting eight 3-pointers in the half. Josh Ferguson added 13 points and 11 rebounds. CSU finished at 40 percent shooting for the game.
“We didn’t have a lot of answers,” Radebaugh said. “But I don’t know that I have been more pleased in a 17-point loss.”
CSU takes to the road on Saturday for a bout with another of the league leaders, Radford. Radebaugh realizes his team is limited in terms of depth but says the Bucs have no choice but to play with the hand they are dealt.
“God has a plan for this group, and I am at total peace right now,” Radebaugh said. “I will sleep fine tonight. I know we’re going to have eight. This is where we are right now. These guys are getting amazing experience. We have had a great five games. We just ran into a good team tonight.”