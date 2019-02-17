Brad Brownell looks up at the scoreboard at Littlejohn Coliseum and then takes a quick glance at the end of Clemson’s bench.
There's just under two minutes to play and his basketball team has a comfortable double-digit lead. Brownell wants to get the walk-on players in the game to reward them for the work they put in during practice, but for some reason he hesitates.
The coach has a dilemma.
If Brownell sends his reserves in for mop-up duty and they somehow blow the big lead, the Tigers could lose valuable data points in the new NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings, which in March will play a crucial role as the basketball selection committee determines the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament.
In the end, Brownell just shrugs and decides to wait for the next dead ball before clearing his bench.
“Coaches are going to be faced with the same decision as the season goes on,” Brownell said. “You want to get those guys on the floor because they do so much for your program, but in the back of your mind you’re thinking maybe not because if we win by nine points instead of 10, you might get hurt in the (NET) rankings.”
The NCAA unveiled the new NET rankings, which replaced the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), last summer. The new algorithm was developed by Google with input from the NCAA Tournament selection committee and coaches from around the country. The goal is to reward teams for playing good basketball and winning rather than just for scheduling tough opponents, which was the case with the RPI.
“I think the RPI needed to be minimized because I think it was a measure of who you played,” said ESPN college basketball analyst and bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
The NCAA has yet to release all the data that goes into the new formula, but basically the NET combines a team’s winning percentage with offensive and defensive efficiency and then throws in the location of the wins, margin of victory and quality of wins and losses. Essentially, it’s a marriage between the RPI and the KenPom rankings, which are centered around offensive and defensive efficiency for each of the 353 teams at the NCAA Division I level.
What are the NET Rankings?— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 26, 2018
Here's EVERYTHING you need to know. Be on the lookout for the first release 👀 pic.twitter.com/kdZwDEjFPS
“I think the NCAA needs to be a little more transparent as to what goes into the formula,” Lunardi said. “But I think deep down, college basketball fans don’t care how the sausage is made, they just want the sausage to be good.”
But will the NET improve the process of selecting and seeding teams for the tournament? That answer won’t be known until March 17, Selection Sunday.
“From what I’ve seen of the NET so far, it’s a superior metric to the RPI because it’s more about how you’re playing than who you are playing,” Lunardi said. “I think it has fewer obvious outliers, too. You would always look at the RPI and you’d see a team with a great schedule that was 0-7 against teams in the top 50. But they’d be ranked in the top 10 and you knew that didn’t make sense. There is less of that with the NET.”
Behind the madness
Each March, a group of 10 men and women — most of them college athletic directors or conference commissioners — gather in New York City to pick the 68-team field that makes up the men's NCAA Basketball Tournament. And each March, after the field is announced, there are angry coaches, players, students and fans across the country insisting they were snubbed.
It’s the beginning of March Madness.
Since the 1980s, one of the major tools the selection committee used to determine the tournament field was the RPI. It was considered an objective metric to compare programs that might not have played each other or had common opponents during the season. The RPI was tweaked many times over the years, but no matter what the selection committee did there was always second-guessing and questions of fairness.
“Being on the committee is very prestigious, but it’s a thankless job,” said college basketball analyst Andy Katz. “The teams that were always left out were always going to complain. I don’t think the NET will change that.”
It seems every year there’s a shifting emphasis by the selection committee. One year, it’s a team’s non-conference schedule. The next, it’s road wins. The emphasis this year is on wins against programs from Quadrant One, which is teams ranked in the top 50 of the NET.
“I think as coaches you’re trying to put together a competitive schedule, but when you’re playing in the ACC every night it is going to be a challenge,” Brownell said. “We’ve got Duke and Virginia in our conference and nothing against the No. 47 or No. 48 teams in the country, they are good teams, but a win over Duke or Virginia should count a whole lot more than a win over those other schools.”
The NCAA Tournament generates billions of dollars each year and coaches' salaries or bonuses are often tied to the Big Dance, so the stakes are high.
“So much is on the line for coaches to just get into the tournament and for some programs getting a higher seed, so they can win a game and advance,” Lunardi said “Of course, coaches are going to act in ways that benefit them.”
The RPI was never intended to be the final determining factor for which teams made it to the NCAA Tournament. The NET should be no different, Katz said.
“They’re supposed to be an organizational tool,” Katz said. “I think some people put too much emphasis on the RPI and now the NET. It should be used more for seeding than anything else. At the end of the day, the field should be determined by the 10 people in that room, instead of some computer metric.”
Lundardi, however, expects the selection committee to rely heavily on the NET when picking the tournament field this year.
“They are just as married to the NET as they were to the RPI,” Lunardi said. “The committee has a new toy and I suspect that like anyone else who wakes up on Christmas morning and opens up their presents, they are going to want to play with their new toy a lot more when they first get it. I guess we won’t know that for sure until Selection Sunday.”
‘MIT professor’
Trying to understand the formula that makes up the NET could make a rocket scientist dizzy.
“I doubt there’s an MIT professor that could figure it out,” Brownell said.
Besides wins and losses, one of the biggest components of the NET is offensive and defensive efficiency and net efficiency, which is offensive efficiency subtracted by a team’s defensive efficiency. A team’s efficiency is measured by the number of points a team scores and gives up per 100 possessions.
That’s an issue with some coaches.
“The one thing that I know that we’re all a little concerned about are the efficiency numbers,” said South Carolina coach Frank Martin. “If you’re a school that plays the teams that we’ve played, your efficiency numbers are going to not be as good as if you played some other people. They tried to protect themselves from quality opponents, so if you won by 11, it counts as if you won by 10. But efficiency numbers are better.
"Like anything else that’s new, it’s not going to be perfect. Some things look good on paper, then when it’s live, it’s not as good as you thought. So you got to tweak it a little. But I think it will be tweaked.”
The NET also takes into consideration margin of victory up to 10 points. The efficiency numbers, no matter the final score, will always look better in lopsided wins and worse in blowout losses. So will teams start to run up the score and leave their starters in longer to make their efficiency numbers look better?
“You can have a one- or two-possession game late in the second half and then things just get away from you,” Brownell said. “You miss some shots, they hit some free throws and a three-point game with a couple of minutes to play becomes a 10-point loss. That happens all the time.”
It’s a factor that might need to be adjusted as the NET matures.
“I don’t know how much that would move the needle, a few possessions at the end of a blowout,” Lunardi said. “All that goes into the computer to some unknown degree and coaches are by nature kind of psycho, so they are probably looking at scenarios like that already. Look, if my livelihood depended on the actions of 19-year-olds, I might be doing the same thing.”
The RPI hasn’t completely gone away and rankings are still available. The RealTimeRPI and NET rankings heading into this weekend had some differences, but the Virginias, Dukes, Tennessees and Kentuckys of the college basketball world can still be found near the top in both rankings.
For now, Martin, whose Gamecocks are two years removed from making it to the Final Four, isn’t too concerned about the NET.
“I haven’t paid much attention to it,” Martin said. “I couldn’t tell you what team is what or none of that stuff. I used to get consumed with all that as an assistant coach. I did that my first year as a head coach and was like, ‘Oh, I’m never doing this again.’”
Power 5 vs. Mid-Majors
One of the most common complaints that the selection committee hears every March is why it picked a school from a Power 5 conference over a team from a mid-major conference.
Many who follow college basketball hope the NET will help level the playing field to allow quality mid-major programs to be selected for the tournament over mediocre squads from Power 5 leagues.
When the first NET rankings were released in December, Loyola Marymount was near the top of the list and basketball analysts like ESPN’s Jay Bilas said the metric needed to be “scrapped” right away.
Ten weeks later, Gonzaga, Duke, Virginia, Tennessee and Houston make up the top five in the NET.
“I know there was some shock and awe after the first NET was released where Loyola Marymount was near the top,” Katz said. “Things have kind of settled down from there. I think what we’re seeing ultimately is pretty close to what it should be. I’m not trying to shill for the NCAA, but I think people need to give it a chance to let it work things out.”
Over the years, there have been some notorious snubs of mid-major teams. In 2017, Illinois State went 27-5 and had a No. 33 RPI ranking but was left out of the tournament. In 2015, Murray State was 29-6 with a 25-game winning streak and a No. 46 RPI and didn’t make the field.
“I really don’t know if the RPI needed to be replaced,” College of Charleston coach Earl Grant said. “What I do know is that there have been several teams when the RPI was in place that probably should have made the NCAA Tournament and didn’t. If the NET can change that, I’m all for it.”
So is Citadel coach Duggar Baucom, who was an assistant coach at Davidson in 1995 when the Wildcats went 25-4 and ran through the Southern Conference with a 14-0 record. But the Wildcats were upset in the SoCon tournament championship game and were left out of the NCAA Tournament.
“I’ve read where that was one of the biggest NCAA Tournament snubs in history,” Baucom said. “The SoCon has traditionally been a one-bid league, but there can be exceptions.”
The schools from the Power 5 leagues argue that they play a tougher schedule and that’s why they deserve to be taken over mid-major programs, even good ones. It’s an argument that Lunardi grows tired of hearing.
“We have no idea if the 13th-best team in the ACC is better than the second-best team in the Missouri Valley,” Lunardi said. “First, the ACC team would never play the second-best team in the Missouri Valley on a neutral court. They’d never play them on the road.
"I know from data accumulated over the years that the middling Power 5 schools get better seeds and get more bids than the best teams out of mid-major conferences and yet they lose at a higher percentage.”
Some of the tournament's greatest moments — Steph Curry leading underdog Davidson, Loyola Chicago's Final Four run — would not have happened had those teams lost in their respective conference tournaments. The basketball world never would have met Sister Jean.
“We don’t know what we’re missing by not having some of those mid-major teams in the tournament and if the NET helps, then I’m all in favor of it,” Lunardi said. “Teams like Buffalo and Wofford are not worse because their schedule was front-loaded. If they were good enough to win the games they did in their non-conference schedule then they are probably good enough to be in the tournament. I’m reasonably optimistic that the NET is reacting better than the RPI.”
Going into the weekend, Wofford was ranked No. 29 in the NET and No. 46 in the RPI. In the past, a No. 29 RPI ranking would make the Terriers an automatic lock for the NCAA Tournament. A No. 46 ranking would most likely puts them on the bubble, but no one really knows until Selection Sunday.
"To be honest, I never understood how the RPI worked," said Wofford coach Mike Young. "I have friends in the business and some younger guys on my staff that look at it every day. All I know is this, if we continue to win it all works out. The Southern Conference has been a one-bid league. This year I think the league is as good as it has ever been, but I'm not sure we'll get two teams in even though we probably deserve to. I know that No. 29 is pretty good with our only losses being to Kansas, North Carolina, Mississippi State and Oklahoma. It's a pretty good resume."
Lunardi said he's not sure how the NET rankings will affect mid-major schools.
“There are a handful of mid-major teams that it appears to be helping like Buffalo and Wofford," Lunardi said. "Schools like that seem to be dropping more slowly now that they are getting into a weaker induced conference schedule and I think that’s a good thing for college basketball.”
“For me, it’s only going to take one or two at-large bids that swing back to the mid-majors for this thing to succeed as far as I’m concerned. The ebb and flow over time has not been ebbing and flowing very well. It’s only flowing toward the Power 5 schools and I don’t think that’s good for the sport. I’m not a mid-major guy and I’m not a Power-5 guy, I’m a basketball guy.”
NET Rankings*
1. Gonzaga
2. Duke
3. Virginia
4. Tennessee
5. Houston
6. Kentucky
7. Michigan State
8. Michigan
9. North Carolina
10. Texas Tech
11. Purdue
12. Nevada
13. Virginia Tech
14. LSU
15. Wisconsin
16. Louisville
17. Iowa State
18. Kansas
19. Villanova
20. Marquette
29. Wofford
42. Clemson
46. Furman
95. South Carolina
113. College of Charleston
238. The Citadel
243. Charleston Southern
Real Time RPI*
1. Kansas
2. Duke
3. Houston
4. Gonzaga
5. LSU
6. Tennessee
7. North Carolina
8. Buffalo
9. Villanova
10. Kansas State
11. Michigan
12. Purdue
13. Kentucky
14. Michigan State
15. Nevada
16. Marquette
17. Florida State
18. Texas Tech
19. Washington
20. Maryland
46. Wofford
52. Clemson
55. Furman
79. South Carolina
87. College of Charleston
182. The Citadel
281. Charleston Southern
*-rankings as of Friday, Feb. 15