COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp is a great recruiter, and if he didn’t think the players he signed would make an impact at South Carolina, they wouldn’t be at South Carolina.
So if the Gamecocks have to start two freshmen in the secondary Saturday against an Ole Miss offense that is second only to Alabama in the SEC in total offense, well, as Muschamp said, “we’re at the last stop.”
“From a communication standpoint we missed some things that we’ve practiced, that we’ve been over. We’re just not there,” the former all-SEC safety said about the Gamecocks’ safety position. “We need to be more productive, we need to be more dependable in our communication ability, it’s been frustrating.
“It’s what we got, so we’ll go with it.”
It was a concern all spring and summer, a worry all preseason. Then the season began and while players are getting better — freshman Jaycee Horn has started since Day 1 and is a future star, while sophomore Jamyest Williams responded to being benched by elevating his play back to being a starter — the rotation is getting shorter. USC limps into the Ole Miss game knowing Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta’amu may feel like he’s hit the Powerball once he sees what he’s throwing against.
Senior Steven Montac got benched against Tennessee for true freshman R.J. Roderick, and is fighting a groin injury. Williams is playing through an achy shoulder. Two graduate transfers Muschamp specifically brought in to alleviate the secondary’s thin depth, J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey, are again out this week with injuries.
The Rebels are unlikely to run a lot of the screen passes that Tennessee did, which spread USC’s defense and got the Gamecocks second-guessing about whether to cover or rush the quarterback, but that’s little comfort. Ta’amu and his receivers can eat a lot of ground in a short time and whoever’s in USC’s defensive backfield is going to have to tighten their running shoes.
“Anytime young players, when you talk in terms of Jaycee Horn and R.J. Roderick and Israel (Mukuamu), they are all true freshmen, when they have the opportunity to play under the lights in front of 80,000 people, you are always going to make improvements,” Muschamp said. “Javon Charleston, all those guys who maybe haven’t played a lot of college football, the more snaps you get, the game continues to slow down for them, so it certainly helps.”
The Gamecocks will try to help out the battered secondary by doing more up front, something they can increase after the return of defensive end D.J. Wonnum, who was named SEC defensive lineman of the week in his first game back from ankle surgery. Get enough pressure on Ta’amu and knock him off-kilter, there’s less heaped on the youngsters back there.
“Got to hit quarterbacks like that. Got to try to get in the backfield, slow the game down, slow them down, get in his head a little bit,” Bryson Allen-Williams said. “Every week we take it upon ourselves to go out there and play big. That’s our mindset as a front.”
Muschamp wouldn’t go too into detail — Ole Miss reads media reports like the rest do — but mentioned that would be a detail the staff would look at this week.
“We will try to come up with a new thing here or there, which we do every week, and see if we can catch them off guard at times,” he said. “It all comes down to execution, and when you play a team like this, a lot comes down to the communication because if you get out of position against a guy like A.J. (Brown) or (DaMarkus) Lodge outside, it’s probably going to end up in a touchdown.”
USC was able to get to quarterback Jarrett Guarantano enough last week to beat Tennessee. Yet a review of the film wasn’t pleasing, particularly at safety.
“When a safety makes a mistake in the middle of the field, everybody should notice,” Muschamp said. “We had a couple (Saturday) that everybody should have noticed, they just didn’t hit on it. That’s not good.”
Nor is having to lean on freshmen for major minutes, but that’s the reality.