COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp ended the mystery on his Thursday call-in show — Jake Bentley will start Saturday.
“Jake will start the game and I’ve got all the confidence in the world that he’s going to play well,” Muschamp said. “He’s played a lot of good football for us here at South Carolina.”
Bentley has progressed throughout the week although he will continue to wear a brace on his recovering left knee. He could have played last week against Missouri but Muschamp didn’t feel good about putting him in.
Instead, Michael Scarnecchia made his first career start and threw three touchdowns to no turnovers. Many fans were clamoring for Scarnecchia to stay in the role for Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.
Muschamp made it clear Tuesday that if Bentley was healthy, he would start. He also said that Scarnecchia was ready to go if need be, and when asked if Bentley could be replaced during the game, he replied, “We’re going to make decisions to win the game.”
Turner out
Running back A.J. Turner won’t play Saturday. He is still in concussion protocol from a hit he took against Missouri.