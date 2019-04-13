There’s been a few.
Former Atlanta Braves star Fred McGriff made five All-Star Game appearances, captured three Silver Sluggers and finished as a top-10 MVP candidate five times in his 19-year career, which ended in 2004.
More recently, Mike Lowell made four All-Star games and captured a Gold Glove before he called it quits in 2010.
What do these two sluggers and others have in common? They were traded away by the New York Yankees early on as farm system prospects.
Every team makes trades they wish they could take back. And the Yankees may add another one to the list if former South Carolina standout Dom Thompson-Williams keeps smacking homers.
Happy Thanksgiving
Three days before Thanksgiving 2018, Thompson-Williams learned that the Yankees were sending him and two of their pitching prospects to the Seattle Mariners.
In return, the Yankees received veteran MLB starter James Paxton, who’s already logged three starts for the Bronx Bombers this season.
Paxton is certainly a welcomed addition to the Big Apple, since New York needed to buffer their pitching core.
But Thompson-Williams, New York’s fifth-round pick in 2016, is a big loss considering his 2018 numbers in the minors. The 23-year-old outfielder played 100 games and batted .299 with 22 homers, 74 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.
That includes a short stint with the Charleston RiverDogs, New York’s low-level Class A affiliate. Through 10 games in Charleston, he batted .378 and hit five home runs in just two days.
Thompson-Williams is off to the races again this season with Seattle’s double-A affiliate. Through his first eight games, he’s batting .280 with two home runs seven RBIs.
“I could always hit the ball out of the park, but I could never translate it into a game,” he said in a recent MiLB story. “If I stay faithful to my routine through good and bad, I think I will be pretty successful.”
‘Play him at center’
To be fair, the Yankees' outfield is already crowded with young stars from Aaron Judge to Aaron Hicks. Not to mention Giancarlo Stanton, who is already in his prime.
But Thompson-Williams is quickly showing the baseball world how great he is, something Gamecock fans already knew.
It’s reminiscent of that old quote from legendary college hoops coach Bobby Knight. When Stu Inman, the general manager for the Portland Trailblazers, asked him who he should take in the 1984 NBA draft, Knight told him to take Michael Jordan.
“But we need a center,” Inman said.
Knight replied, “Draft Jordan and play him at center."
Inman didn’t listen, and the rest is history.
The Yankees drafted Thompson-Williams with intentions of one day playing him in center field. He may not turn out to be baseball's Michael Jordan. But he's pretty good.
And unless they reunite down the road, New York may have to watch another one of their picks ascend to greatness in another team's jersey.