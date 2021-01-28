Why Hanahan’s Cooper Dawson is leaving Syracuse to play football at Charleston Southern

Cooper Dawson thought it was a great opportunity when he signed with Syracuse University on December 19, 2018. The big kid from a small high school in Berkeley County would be living in Upstate New York and playing football in the ACC.

Today the former Hanahan High star sees things much differently, and last month entered the NCAA transfer portal. After two frustrating seasons at Syracuse, where Dawson never played in a game, the 6-5, 250-pound defensive end plans to transfer to Charleston Southern and join the team for the 2021 fall season.

“Playing football in my backyard is a great opportunity,” Dawson said this week from Syracuse. “I will finish my semester here and get down there this summer. I am so excited to be back on the field. It’s been a while.”

A while indeed. Dawson’s last real football action was during the 2017 high school season. He attended a Clemson football camp the following summer and while there suffered a serious knee injury, tearing his ACL.

The injury wiped out his senior season of football at Hanahan. He signed with Syracuse and participated in the team's 2019 spring practice, recording a sack in the spring game. But his left knee required a second surgery and he was redshirted his freshman season.

Dawson was on the road to recovery last summer when he contracted COVID-19, which caused him to miss seven weeks of team workouts.

“I was sick for a few weeks but the lack of taste and smell persisted, so the trainers kept me out,” he said. “I actually felt I could work out. I felt fine physically. “

Though not in shape and far from ready to play football, Dawson was planning to give it a go last fall. When the NCAA announced players could opt out of the season and not lose a year of eligibility, Dawson and several teammates chose not to play.

“I just didn’t feel my body was ready after missing so much time during the summer,” Dawson explained. “It caused some issues with some of the other players and the coaching staff. They weren’t real happy and it wasn’t a good environment.”

Realizing his standing in the program was on shaky ground, Dawson decided it was time for a new start. He entered the transfer portal but found very little interest.

“A lot of schools told me they weren’t willing to take a chance because I didn’t have any game film for three years,” Dawson said. “I talked with CSU and took some virtual tours of the facilities and the school. After talking with the coaching staff, I felt CSU would be the best place for me.”

Dawson is actively involved with Uplifting Athletes, a national nonprofit comprised of current college football players. According to it's website, the organization aligns college football with rare diseases, raising awareness through outreach, research, education and advocacy.

While attending a leadership conference for Uplifting Athletes in Atlanta last January, Dawson met Isaac Vance, a wide receiver at Kent State. The two became quick friends.

After announcing his commitment to transfer to Charleston Southern, Dawson received a text from Vance congratulating him and saying Dawson would be playing for Vance’s dad, Zane Vance, the defensive coordinator at CSU.

“I had no idea his dad was a coach at CSU so it’s crazy how it all worked out,” Dawson said.

Dawson is hoping to start a chapter of Uplifting Athletes at CSU with full support of the coaching staff.

“They told me one of the things that appealed to them was my work off the field,” he said. “I really believe CSU is a great fit for me. I can’t wait to get there this summer. I really miss playing football and I want this chance to see if I can still play at a high level.”

Dawson is on track to earn his degree in less than two years, but has four years of college eligibility remaining.