CLEMSON — Clemson coaches arrived at the No. 3 Tigers' indoor football facility on Sunday and nestled into their positions for their normal film session, where they reviewed the Tigers' rout of Georgia Tech the day prior. They watched the way freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence commanded Clemson's offense in a 49-21 win. They watched the way the ball zipped out of his hand when he led the Tigers to five touchdowns in six offensive drives played. Then, they headed to their weekly meeting led by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and made a decision.
It will be Lawrence this week who takes the first snaps as Clemson's starting quarterback for a Week 5 matchup against Syracuse at Death Valley, Clemson announced Monday. The job, which previously belonged to senior incumbent Kelly Bryant through the first four weeks, gets a shakeup on the heels of Lawrence throwing four touchdown passes at Georgia Tech and finishing the afternoon 13 of 18 passing with 176 yards. Bryant, on the other hand, was 6 of 10 with 56 yards.
The staff couldn't ignore Lawrence's numbers.
"When you look at it, both (quarterbacks) have played well. Done a lot for for us. But it just came down to, 'You've got to reward productivity.' If you look at (Lawrence's) opportunities, he has taken advantage of them," said Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. "Kelly didn't do anything wrong. It's just a situation where (Lawrence) has been in the game, he has been productive and to be fair to competition — just like we do at every position — coach (Swinney) decided to name him the starter for this game."
And that is that.
Lawrence, who came to Clemson by way of Cartersville, Ga., was the best high school quarterback in the nation and arrived at Death Valley with great fanfare and huge expectations. The biggest question was whether he could channel his superhuman-like talents from the high school football field onto the college gridiron playing for a College Football Playoff team in a Power 5 conference.
The teenager has been sensational both in his play and in managing his mentality — not letting anything get him too high or too low.
Not made available for interviews Monday, Lawrence in the past has been diplomatic in the way that he has spoken about this quarterback competition and has made it clear on multiple occasions how much he looks up to Bryant. He has said for weeks he is happy to fill any role in which Clemson needs him, but this week, it became clear by his play that he was ready for more.
"I just had a feeling before the (Georgia Tech) game that this was going to be one of my better games, so it was good," Lawrence said Saturday. "I’m comfortable doing whatever the coaches want to do. If they want to split reps still, I’m going to do that and do the best I can with that. If they want to give me more reps, like whatever, I’m just going to go out there and play."
In particular, coaches like the way Lawrence performs with defensive pressure coming at him and they also like how patient he can be in the pocket. He has a knack for extending plays and he has a freaky ability to squeeze laser balls into incredibly-tight windows in heavy traffic.
As for how Clemson plans to utilize Bryant, that is up to Swinney, who does not speak to the media until Tuesday. But expect Bryant to still be involved and expect the Tigers to embrace Lawrence.
"Regardless of what happens, Kelly’s going to have an opportunity to play. How are you not going to play Kelly Bryant?" Swinney said in July. "Please ..."
Added Elliott on Monday: "(Lawrence) has been unbelievable, Kelly has been unbelievable in handling the situation. I think both of those guys are pulling for each other at the same time while they’re competing."
Trevor Lawrence's stats
|Date
|Opponent
|Completions
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Interceptions
|9/1
|Furman
|9
|14
|137
|3
|0
|9/8
|Texas A&M
|5
|9
|93
|1
|0
|9/15
|Ga.Southern
|12
|19
|194
|1
|1
|9/22
|Georgia Tech
|13
|18
|176
|4
|1
|Total
|4 games
|39
|60
|600
|9
|2
