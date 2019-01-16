As word began to leak out that he would become the new head coach at Charleston Southern, Autry Denson heard the question over and over again.
Why?
After all, Denson was the running backs coach at Notre Dame, one of the most storied programs in college football, with 13 national championships (depending on how they are counted) and legendary figures such as Knute Rockne, Ara Parseghian, Lou Holtz and Joe Montana.
Denson himself is the all-time leading rusher at Notre Dame, where he was a two-time All-American.
"Why Charleston Southern?" Denson said Wednesday as he was introduced as the fifth head coach in CSU history. "Man, if I get asked that one more time.
“It’s a God thing,” he said. “There’s no fancy answer that I can tell you why I am here. It’s God’s purpose for my life. I am so excited to be able to have this opportunity to put my stamp on something. My ‘why’ has always been to go where God sent me. When you understand my why, you can understand why I am able to leave Notre Dame for this unbelievable opportunity at Charleston Southern.”
Denson, a first-time head coach in college football, spent the last four seasons at Notre Dame and also had coaching stints at South Florida, Bethune-Cookman and Miami (Ohio). He inherits a program that went 11-11 in two seasons under coach Mark Tucker, who resigned after the 2018 season.
The coaching search ended up being nearly a six-week ordeal for CSU athletic director Jeff Barber, who says the opening attracted a large pool of candidates, some with head coaching experience.
With Notre Dame playing in the College Football Playoff, losing to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl, Barber was forced to wait for Denson’s season to be completed. Austin Peay offensive line coach Joshua Eargle and Army defensive line coach Chad Wilt also interviewed on campus. But, he says Denson was a strong leading candidate for some time.
“It was a long process, longer than we had hoped for a lot of reasons,” Barber said. “We had a lot of interest. There was a lot of work involved and we had some natural delays with the holidays and the bowl season. At the end of the day, I do believe that any of the three candidates that we interviewed on campus would have been really good football coaches here.
“Autry has something about him. What you see with Autry is real. I talked with Lou Holtz, Steve Spurrier, Urban Meyer and, of course, Brian Kelly and everyone said the same thing. He’s one of the best people you will ever meet. He is real and he’s exactly what you see.”
Denson certainly has some immediate challenges ahead. The coach will seek to put together a coaching staff as quickly as possible, and recruiting becomes a major emphasis with national signing day on Feb. 6.
The coach, however, said he will not make hasty decisions on either front. Members of the former staff have been recruiting for the program and those coaches will be candidates for positions. Denson indicated he has a coach in mind for the role of offensive coordinator.
“Obviously, there is a sense of urgency,” Denson said. “We want to get our guys but we have to make sure we get the right guys, both in recruiting and with filling out the staff. We only have eight spots (on the staff) so we want to be compassionate and remain humble throughout the process.
“The immediate needs of our players is important. It’s not about me. It’s about we and its about getting the right men for these young people. It’s character over everything first. It’s important that I put good men in front of them first.”
Stephen Haralambis, a rising senior offensive lineman, met with the new coach in a players’ only meeting earlier in the day. He is excited that the program can now move forward after more than a month without a head coach.
“I am very excited to get started under coach Denson,” Haralambis said. “We’re all excited for the opportunity to be a part of this new beginning. He comes from a past of success and I am excited about where he can take us. The best thing for me is that he’s a man of God and that will be the centerpiece of our program.”
First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters attended the press conference. He and Denson have forged a solid relationship through the recruiting process of First Baptist running back Michel Dukes.
“The first time I met him, it was like we had been friends forever,” Waters said. “He’s very real, very genuine. He’s a great hire for this program. It’s a home run. He has the ability to recruit and he’s going to prove to be a great coach. (CSU) is full of potential and he’s the right guy here. The sky is the limit for him.”
Denson did not indicate when CSU would hold spring practice, citing the need to fill coaching vacancies and finish recruiting before looking at the calendar.