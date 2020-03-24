Who is Charleston's alpha dog? RiverDogs want fans to decide

Delmon Young is an obvious choice. So are Josh Hamilton, Gary Sanchez, and Aaron Judge.

But what about former Charleston RiverDogs who didn’t achieve Major League Baseball superstardom after putting up eye-popping numbers in the Holy City?

Don't guys like Wes Bankston and Alex Sanchez deserve a shot?

That’s for the fans to decide, and they can by voting via Twitter (@chasriverdogs) to determine which former Charleston player is the alpha dog. Details are available at riverdogs.com.

Voting started Tuesday and will last through Friday. Fans can cast their votes on Twitter each day and the RiverDogs will provide updates on who made it to the next round.

"We believe this bracket is a unique way to make fun for our fans and social media followers during a time when there are not live games being played on the field," said team president Dave Echols.

In NCAA March Madness fashion, the promotion includes a 36-player bracket featuring former members of the RiverDogs, the New York Yankees’ Class A affiliate.

The left side of the bracket includes household names who played well in Charleston and went on to become stars in Major League Baseball. The right side has players who did not achieve that same level of success in the majors, but are just as beloved in Charleston for what they did on the field.

For example, Young is the top seed for the left side. He hit 25 homers and had 115 RBIs for Charleston in 2004 before moving on the the majors.

The outfielder's best year came in 2010 when the first-round draft pick hit .298 with 21 homers and 112 RBIs for the Minnesota Twins. That season, Young finished 10th in MVP voting.

Who actually won the American League MVP in 2010? That would be former RiverDog Josh Hamilton, who’s also a top-tier candidate on the left side of the bracket. For the RiverDogs, Hamilton had a memorable season in 2000, batting .302 with 13 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Other big names on the left include Judge, Sanchez, B.J. Upton and Carl Crawford.

On the right side of the bracket, the No. 1 seed belongs to Bankston, a first baseman who only appeared in 17 MLB games back in 2008. But in 2003 and 2004, Bankston was a force in Charleston.

In Year 1, he played 103 games and belted 12 homers and had 60 RBIs. The next season, Bankston hit .289 while homering 23 times with 101 RBIs.

Fellow first baseman Mitch Hilligoss never broke into the majors, but he had a six-year minor league career, including a 2007 stint with the RiverDogs. He batted .310 that year and stole 35 bases while posting 53 RBIs and scoring 83 times.

Other players on the right include center fielder Estevan Florial and R.J. Swindle, a former Charleston Southern pitcher.

Whether or not they found success in the majors, Echols said all 36 players are vital to the RiverDogs’ brand.

"Looking at the names included and even more that didn't make the cut, it reminds me how many great players have suited up for the RiverDogs since 1994," he said.