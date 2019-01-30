CLEMSON — Clemson football players said Wednesday that no one on the team was pressured to attend the White House earlier this month, refuting reports that black players felt their playing time and/or scholarships could be affected if they chose to decline the invitation by President Donald Trump.
Of the 74 Clemson players that traveled to the White House on Jan. 14, 58 of them were white, according to an official travel roster provided by Clemson. Only one of 15 black starters, A.J. Terrell — who scored the first touchdown of the national championship game against Alabama — was on hand as the Tigers munched on McDonald's Big Macs and other fast food laid out for the team in Washington.
But some of the black players who did not attend are now publicly speaking out, saying the notion Clemson coach Dabo Swinney would strip away competitive opportunities is erroneous. Swinney declined to comment.
“Fake News!!!!!” *Trumps Voice* 😭😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/E9MzF0HxPd— Clelin Ferrell (@Cle_Missile) January 30, 2019
Idk who y’all interviewed and said that they’re scholarship would be taken, but they was lying big time!!!— Clelin Ferrell (@Cle_Missile) January 30, 2019
Judah Davis said Swinney did encourage the team to make the White House visit together so the Tigers could be united one last time after their historic 15-0 season. But no one was pressured, he added.
"There was no talk of losing playing time or losing your scholarship. That's just absurd," Judah Davis said.
Added Judah's twin brother J.D. Davis: "I definitely think everyone made their own personal decisions and if the younger players felt pressured to go, it's because they're young players. It's because they haven't matured to the point where they would feel fine going against what coach Swinney said.
I've known coach Swinney (my whole life), we've been very close to coach Swinney's family our whole lives basically and I did not feel pressured one bit to be like, 'Hey, actually I guess I'll skip on (NFL) training Monday and come to the White House just because he wants us to.'"
Judah and J.D. Davis said their decision had nothing to do with politics. It was a scheduling conflict, they said.
The Davis brothers have finished their four years at Clemson and had already made plans to head to Atlanta together, where they are currently training for NFL careers, when the hastily-arranged White House trip was planned. Clemson went to the White House one week after winning the national championship and had fewer than two days' notice. The twins said that since they had already attended the White House once, after Clemson won the 2017 title, they did not feel the need to go again.
"We felt like it was in our best interest to start training instead of skip another day and go to the White House again after we had already been," J.D. Davis said.
"The seniors (on the team) were texting about, 'If there was a chance for us to go (that) Monday, would we go?' And then a bunch of guys said yes and then Judah and I said we wouldn't be participating this time and then after that, a bunch more no's came in. But we were both never involved in a form of communication talking about, 'Hey, we're all not going to go because of certain reasons.'"
No one involved in our program felt pressured. Everyone made their own personal decisions. It’s life, what’s the big deal. https://t.co/Ymzeckv2JH— Trayvon Mullen Jr (@MullenIsland1) January 30, 2019
Tired of seeing dumb comments over something that’s not even true.. Coach Swinney would never do this.. Ever. https://t.co/eukBBByGna— Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) January 30, 2019
Also among the players who decided not to make the trip were starting center Justin Falcinelli and left tackle Mitch Hyatt, both white. Falcinelli and Hyatt are seniors and leave Clemson after winning their second national championships in three years. NFL draft projections have Hyatt, an All-American, being a third- to fifth-round selection.
White House visits by sports teams have been controversial in recent years. The Golden State Warriors recently made headlines for visiting former President Barack Obama earlier this week instead of going to the White House and meeting with Trump following their 2018 NBA Championship.
Nearly everyone on Clemson's 2016 team, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, did go two years ago. Dawn Staley's South Carolina women's basketball team also visited the White House after their 2017 national championship, though the Gamecocks were there with several other championship teams and did not receive a private invite.
Several players, including underclassmen who did not attend, defended Swinney on Twitter.
"People just say anything nowadays," star freshman receiver Justyn Ross, who did not attend the trip, tweeted.
Added J.D. Davis, whose father Jeff did attend the celebration at the White House:
"Every year in camp, coach Swinney talks about how none of that will affect your playing time. Your political views, what your faith is, this is one of his quotes: 'It's not his job to put the best Christian on the field. It's his job to put the best football players on the field."
"It doesn't matter if you're an atheist or a Christian, it doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or a Republican. None of that is going to affect your playing time."