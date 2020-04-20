Which wacky Charleston RiverDogs promotion is the best ever? That's for fans to decide.

Where does Nobody Night, one that featured an official attendance of zero since the Charleston RiverDogs’ didn’t allow fans inside Riley Park until the fifth inning, rank all-time among the team’s best promotions?

Or Helen McGuckin Night, a day where the RiverDogs poked fun at a Google Review for Riley Park?

The Holy City team wants fans to decide in its latest bracket event via Twitter.

On Monday morning, the RiverDogs unveiled an all-time promotional night bracket, featuring 32 of the team’s best promotions. Voting will begin each day at 11 a.m. on the team’s Twitter page: www.twitter.com/chasriverdogs.

One half of the bracket includes recent promotions over the past six years. The other side has events that date back to 1994, when the team first came to Charleston.

The earlier promotions were cooked up by Mike Veeck, a part-owner of the team who was known for pushing the limits with wacky, sometimes controversial ideas.

One clear example is Vasectomy Night, an ode to Father’s Day in 1997 in which the team was going to offer a free vasectomy. Controversy followed it pretty quickly and the idea was scrapped less than 24 hours after it was announced.

Since then, RiverDogs’ promotions have maintained those same levels of innovation and edginess. For example, Helen McGuckin Night was ranked as one of the top ideas of the 2019 season by minor league baseball.

On the other hand, the RiverDogs had to scrap O.J. Night from the 2020 schedule a day after it was announced. The night was advertised as the team’s take on the Trial of the Century, with fans voting on how they like their orange juice: with or without pulp.

Current team president and general manager Dave Echols said he wishes the promotions staff, led by director Nate Kurant, was gearing up for nightly events rather than waiting out the postponement of the 2020 season due to the spread of the coronavirus.

But having fun with the bracket idea will be a good substitute.

“Since we cannot do that, we thought it would be fun to use this time to celebrate some of the best (promotions) from the past,” he said.