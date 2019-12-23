We’ve hit the pause button on football recruiting.

With the early signing period ending last Friday, the dead period gives coaches and unsigned recruits a bit of a breather before things go live again Jan. 17. There can be phone, text and social media contact, but no person-to-person meetings.

It also gives coaches a chance to take stock of where they are in building their 2020 recruiting classes.

For Clemson, that means owning the No. 1 recruiting class. The Tigers, for the first time, have achieved that high status from the recruiting websites. They did so by signing six 5-star recruits and 11 more rated as 4-star prospects. In all, Clemson signed 24 players.

And the Tigers aren’t done with this class. They are hopeful of adding wide receiver Xzavier Henderson of Miami. He plans an announcement Jan. 4 at the All-American game. He also has LSU, Georgia and Alabama on his short list.

The Tigers no doubt would take Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch if he were to decide to flip from his commitment to USC. That is not expected to happen as it’s believed the sole reason Burch did not sign early with the Gamecocks was so he could wait until the February signing day and participate in a signing event with his teammates. However, Burch still has two official visits he can take, and he has not used one on Clemson or USC.

Burch gave USC its only 5-star recruit in the class. According to the 247 composite, the Gamecocks signed seven 4-star players. The Gamecocks are 16th by the 247 composite and if that holds or improves, this will be the highest-rated class brought to USC by Will Muschamp.

The Gamecocks signed 17 players Wednesday and have two transfers in the class. They have room to sign six more in February. Burch and teammate Alex Huntley, also a defensive lineman, would account for two of those spots. Four other commitments did not sign last week — wide receiver Da’Quon Stewart, running back Za’Quandre White, punter Kai Kroger and kicker Mitch Jeter.

The Gamecocks also have wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell of Northwestern still on their board. The Shrine Bowler plans to take an official visit to USC on Jan. 17. He has taken official visits to Wake Forest and Baylor.

USC may also continue to work defensive end Reggie Grimes of Brentwood, Tenn. He’s an Oklahoma commitment who did not sign last week but he did tweet that he’s solid with his commitment and shutting down his recruiting.

The other top 10 classes behind Clemson in the 247 composite are Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Texas and Oklahoma.

The highest-rated class in the ACC behind Clemson is Miami at No. 16. And in Clemson’s Atlantic Division, it would be Florida State at No. 21.

As for the Gamecocks and their efforts to make up ground on the rest of the SEC, seven SEC teams are ranked ahead of them in the 247 composite, and three of them are in the SEC East.

Defensive end Yaya Diaby of Georgia Military JC, who has a USC offer, committed to Louisville.

Gray Collegiate quarterback Hunter Helms was offered by USF. Helms has 15 offers from Division I programs and Clemson has invited him to walk on. He plans to take official visits to Clemson and USF in January. His teammate, wide receiver Omarion Dollison, signed with USF.

Hammond School quarterback Jackson Muschamp, the son of USC head coach Will Muschamp, remains open on his decision, according to his coach Erik Kimrey. He has offers from Boston College, Middle Tennessee, Western Carolina, Wofford, Samford and Jacksonville State. He also has a walk-on invitation from Georgia. Hammond linebacker Saul Diaz is looking hard at The Citadel.

The MVPs for the Sandlappers in the Shrine Bowl were Dutch Fork wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and Laurens linebacker Duane Martin. Hyatt signed with Tennessee, Martin with Louisville. Neither was recruited heavily by Clemson or USC.

New USC offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo jumped right into recruiting mode for the Gamecocks when he arrived in Columbia.

The Gamecocks' 2020 quarterback recruit was set with Luke Doty of Myrtle Beach, so he turned his attention to the 2021 prospects. One that has been a fixture on the Gamecock board is Colten Gauthier of Dacula, Ga. He has an offer and has visited, and Bobo quickly reached out to him.

Gaffney defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins plans to visit USC on Jan. 18. He has an offer from the Gamecocks.

Clemson is in the top 10 with linebacker Deontae Lawson of Mobile, Ala. The others are Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU and Texas A&M.

USC recently offered 2021 defensive lineman Nick Barrett (6-4, 320) of Goldsboro, N.C. He also has offers from Tennessee, Duke and Liberty.

Myrtle Beach wide receiver J.J. Jones was offered by Indiana and Old Dominion.

South Pointe wire receiver O'Mega Blake was offered by Indiana.

Basketball

Trent McIntyre (6-4) of Greensboro, N.C., made an unofficial visit to Clemson.

Julian Phillips (6-6) of Blythewood was offered by Texas A&M and DePaul.