When and how to purchase tickets for the 2021 PGA Championship on Kiawah Island

Tickets for the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course will go on sale May 18, but fans must go through an online registration process to purchase tickets.

Here's how the process works:

First, ticket buyers should go to pgachampionship.com/register. Once registered, each person will be assigned to a group and purchase window. The earlier they register, the earlier their purchase window will come up. There is a limit of one registration per individual and unique email address.

More than 3,100 volunteers will be needed for the PGA Championship. Each volunteer will have access to the grounds for the duration of the event. Adult volunteers (ages 22-older) are required to volunteer for at least four shifts (16-20 hours). Junior volunteers (ages 16-21) are required to work at least three shifts (12-16 hours). There is a $210 fee for adult volunteers, which includes two golf shirts, a jacket, a headwear item, meal and water vouchers, and other items. Visit pgachampionship.com/volunteer.

The 2021 PGA Championship, scheduled for May 17-23, features 156 professionals and is now the second of golf's four major championships. An economic impact of well over $200 million is expected from the tournament, which will feature more than 175 hours of live television coverage over CBS, ESPN and ESPN+.

Coming up

March 28: West Ashley Wildcat Classic, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, $65 per player, email Tricia Porter wawildcatclassic@gmail.com.

March 30: 2020 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, Daniel Island Club, visit commonwealthcares.org.

May 5: Charleston RiverDogs charity golf tournament to benefit MUSC Children's Health, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, $650 per team or $175 per individual, contact Lisa Dingman at ldingman@riverdogs.com or Kayli Varner at kvarner@riverdogs.com.

May 18: 11th annual East Cooper Habitat Golf Tees to House Keys Golf Outing, Charleston National Golf Club, $500 per team, call 843-881-2600 ext. 201.

Aces

Patrick Hickey, Feb. 28, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 17, 128 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: John Occhipinti, Geret DePiper, Brian Smith.

Andrew Rhea, March 1, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 9, 174 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Ben Cook, Marquel Collins.

Mike Harrison, March 2, Patriots Point Links, No. 7, 133 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Dustin Bray, Ty Gosnell, Greg Ventura.

Bill Schwert, March 2, Turtle Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 16, 98 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bob Omahne, George Myers, Rory Lubic.

Dorn Backman, March 8, Club at Pine Forest, No. 8, 122 yards, 8-hybrid. Witnesses: Mike Zokle, Jerry Walton, Rich Ottmar.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.