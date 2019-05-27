The top women's golfers in the world are in Charleston for the 74th U.S. Women's Open Championship at the Country Club of Charleston. The competition begins Thursday, but there is plenty to see beginning Tuesday.
Here are things to know before heading out to the golf course. You can find more information at uswomensopen.com
Tickets
Numerous ticket packages are available, but daily gallery tickets are $25 for Tuesday or Wednesday, $40 for Thursday and Friday and $50 for Saturday or Sunday. All juniors 18 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Tickets can be purchased online at uswomensopen.com. Will Call is located on-site for fans to purchase tickets, drop off and pick up tickets at Gate 1. Photo identification will be required to pick up tickets left at Will Call. Will Call cannot be accessed by vehicles at any time. Will Call will open daily 30 minutes before the first tee time.
Parking
Fans are encouraged to use rideshare services such as Lyft or Uber. A drop-off/pick-up zone has been set up at McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive. Complimentary fan parking with shuttle service will run Tuesday through Sunday from Citadel Mall. The parking lot will have accessible parking spaces for vehicles displaying appropriate HP/DP license plates or placards. For fans requiring lift-equipped shuttle transportation, contact the USGA Admissions Office at 800-698-0661. Shuttle service will run between Citadel Mall and the Country Club of Charleston on a continuous basis, beginning approximately 45 minutes before the first tee time each day of the practice rounds and championship until approximately one hour after play concludes. Bicycles will not be permitted on Country Club Drive. Bike racks will be available at Citadel Mall but owners are responsible for the security of their bicycles.
Where to watch
Grandstands are located at the first tee, to the back right of the 11th green, on holes 14, 15 and 17 and at the 18th green. The par-3 11th is the Country Club of Charleston's signature hole, where Sam Snead once made a 13. In the center of the course, you can get views of the 12th green, 13th tee, 14th green and 16th green all within a few yards of each other.
Cell phones and wi-fi
Fans may carry mobile devices smaller than 7 inches in length and/or height. All device volume controls should be set to silent or vibrate and flash photography disabled prior to entering the championship gate. Phone calls must not be received or placed in any area that may disrupt play, including grandstands. The USGA will offer complimentary Wi-Fi in Fan Central and in grandstands throughout the championship grounds.
Prohibited items
• No Weapons (regardless of permit, including but not limited to firearms and knives)
• No Explosives and/or Fireworks of any kind
• No tablets and/or computers (cellular mobile devices smaller than 7 inches are permitted, subject to mobile device policy and camera/photography policy)
• No selfie sticks
• No noise-producing devices (including portable speakers)
•No cameras (other than Monday through Wednesday for personal photographic use, subject to mobile device policy and camera/photography policy)
• No backpacks, briefcases, purses or bags larger than 6”W x 6”H x 6”D. Also, transparent/clear plastic hand and shoulder bags no larger than 12”W x 12”H x 12”D will be permitted.
• No signs, posters or banners
•No food or beverages except for medical or infant needs
• No containers, coolers, aerosol cans or spray bottles except for medical or infant needs (Note: Personal-care items (3-ounce size or less) and transparent/clear empty plastic water bottles (size 24-ounce or less) are permitted.)
• No pets (other than service animals as defined by the ADA assisting disabled individuals)
• No lawn chairs or oversized chairs with arms (compact chairs without arms are permitted with no case)
• No ladders and or stepstools or other similar items
• No other items deemed unlawful, dangerous or disruptive by the USGA and/or security personnel, in their sole discretion.