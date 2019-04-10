COLUMBIA — Dakereon Joyner is a South Carolina quarterback.
Whether he will be the South Carolina quarterback, this season or over the next four, remains the question.
“Right now, we just want him to be the best quarterback he can be,” USC offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon recently said.
But will the Gamecocks use him at other positions?
“If it got to that point, maybe," said McClendon. "He has the tools to do different things.”
The tools — as McClendon, every other coach and every teammate has mentioned since Joyner was first starting to emerge as a lethal talent at Fort Dorchester High — are Joyner’s speed and mobility. There is no question Joyner can impact a game somehow, as he showed during the Gamecocks' spring game Saturday when he led all rushers with 60 yards on eight carries.
That’s also been the point of contention ever since he first popped on recruiting radars. Joyner can be a great receiver/defensive back/kick returner. Can he be a great quarterback?
“Like I told y’all before I even signed, I’m coming here and I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Joyner said.
But Joyner also left no wiggle room by saying he’s sticking at quarterback. He said if it wasn’t for the opportunity to play quarterback at USC, he would have gone to Alabama or Clemson to be whatever they wanted him to be.
So what happens now? The spring game resembled last year’s spring game in that Joyner extended plays with his legs, made some good throws (he threw the day’s longest touchdown pass) and had a turnover.
“The strides by Dakereon, it’s night and day from last year. Last year, you kind of see a guy who wasn’t very comfortable, just going through his progressions and making reads,” receiver Bryan Edwards said. “But now, he’ll sit back there, he won’t think about running, he’ll go through his reads, and running is kind of a last option for him now.”
The problem is two-fold. Will Muschamp and his staff were adamant that there is no set backup to starting quarterback Jake Bentley, and that decision won’t be made until preseason camp.
But during the spring game, the Gamecocks ran an offensive scheme with a lot of designed passes that seemed to favor Ryan Hilinski, the early enrollee from Orange, Calif. If that’s the plan they’re going to stick with — and there’s no reason to think they won’t after it really clicked in most of the second half of last season — it leads to the other problem.
Joyner can affect a game. But how does USC take advantage of his speed without reworking a set offense that fits Bentley and Hilinski, or by tipping the opposing defense that it could be a run-heavy playbook whenever Joyner enters a game?
“Some things just happen to work out that way. Go back and watch the film and things just happen to work out that way,” Joyner said of his running. “I go through my progressions and I do what I’m supposed to do, I do what I’m coached to do. That’s what I’m going to continue to do.”
Joyner said he struggled at times last year, dealing with the transition to college and the usual adjustments a freshman must make coming from a high school where he was the most talented player on the field to a college program in which every player was among the best in high school.
Quarterbacks coach Dan Werner agreed but said Joyner never asked or approached him about switching positions.
“You’ve been throwing however you’ve been throwing … then you get to be 18, 19 years old and trying to change it, and learn a new offense and all that, that makes it really difficult,” Werner said. “I would hope as a competitor, all of them are a little frustrated, they want to get out there and play.”
USC coaches won’t ask or tell Joyner to change positions. That request would have to come from him.
Joyner says he’s sticking with quarterback, meaning it’s up to the coaches to find some way to take advantage of his talent without heavily tweaking what they’re planning for the rest of the offense.
The Gamecocks completed 15 spring practices with Joyner and Hilinski on board. What they did with each in the spring game seems to be a good indicator of what they’ll do during the season.
Which means nobody may know who the No. 2 QB is until Aug. 31, when Bentley starts against North Carolina, and his backup may have to go in for him.
Douglas leaving
The Gamecocks are losing one of their Lowcountry quarterbacks.
Former Berkeley standout Darius Douglas has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a USC spokesperson confirmed. A walk-on who redshirted his first season and did not play last year, Douglas never seemed likely to progress beyond the role of a practice player.