CLEMSON — Every Saturday, regardless of who Clemson is playing or where it is playing, before the Tigers load their team bus bound for the football stadium, Clemson coaches sit the offense down and give the same instructions. Every week.
“The first thing we talk about before we get on the bus on Saturdays,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said, “is protect the quarterback. At all costs. At every position. Protect the quarterback. That’s the guy we’ve got to take care of.”
Saturday, the Tigers took that initiative quite literally at Florida State. And what it showed is just how much respect Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence has commanded from his teammates.
Consider the scene:
About five minutes remained in the second quarter of Clemson’s 59-10 dismantling of Florida State and the Seminoles were already down 14-0 at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois had just thrown an interception to Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar, and Clemson’s explosive offense was back on the field.
Facing first-and-10 from the Florida State 30, Lawrence took the snap and rushed six yards to the 24-yard, where Florida State defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen leveled him on helmet-to-helmet contact along the Clemson sideline.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney went ballistic. The play was reviewed and Nasirildeen was called for targeting and immediately ejected. Also immediately after the hit, Clemson’s bench was fully prepared to clear, ready to square up and deliver a strong message to the Seminoles: don't mess with our quarterback.
Left guard and Fort Dorchester graduate John Simpson was one of the first ready to pounce. Sophomore wide receiver Amari Rodgers was ready to roll, too.
As the scene unfolded, it became clear that Lawrence isn’t just Clemson’s new quarterback. He is the face of the program and the guy who led Clemson through a drama-filled quarterback transition seamlessly.
And he has done it with humility, maturity and level-headedness at every turn.
That’s why the 19-year-old has earned the respect of his teammates.
“Oh that’s my brother,” Rodgers said Monday. “You know we’ve got to protect him. It just shows our brotherhood.”
“That’s our job,” center Gage Cervenka added. “We’re not going to go over there and get in a fight, but we’re going to go over there and make sure he’s OK. Make sure no one’s going to try to take cheap shots on him."
Lawrence, who is now Clemson’s record holder for touchdown passes by a true freshman, arrived on campus in January and according to his teammates, started to endear himself to them immediately.
The first thing that stood out was his arm and how forcefully he zipped the ball. The Tigers also noticed how he carried himself on the field and around campus.
Rodgers remembers the first time the two met when Lawrence was on a recruiting visit. They immediately hit it off and now are in a Bible Study group together.
Swinney remembers his upperclassmen staking out the laid-back Lawrence early and often to survey him in spring practice, taking mental notes on what the Golden Boy whose reputation preceded him might be like.
They learned quickly.
“At the end of the day, we always say ‘game knows game.’ I think they all quickly realized, ‘Man, this guy can play,’” Swinney said. “And then you throw in the fact that he’s such an easy guy to like because of how he handles himself, he’s just a very unassuming guy. Very unassuming. He’s a very humble leader and and just doesn’t expect anything more than anybody else.
“He’s a worker. I think he earned the respect of everyone just by being who he’s always been.”
After taking the hit to his head Saturday, Lawrence coolly picked the Seminoles' defense apart, finishing with 314 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Clemson-Boston College kickoff
Football fans will have to wait a little longer to find out the kickoff time for Clemson's game at Boston College on Nov. 10.
The ACC announced on Monday that the game is on a six-day hold as networks decide what the ideal time slot would be for the ACC Atlantic Division contest. No. 2 Clemson (8-0, 5-0 ACC) plays Louisville at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Boston College (6-2, 3-1) plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
More protection for Lawrence
Clemson had two police officers escorting Lawrence at all times during the Florida State trip. The officers took their job seriously, and when Lawrence's family approached him after the game, one of them asked Lawrence: "Do you know these people?"