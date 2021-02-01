What to expect from Clemson, South Carolina on National Signing Day

The second National Signing Day for the 2021 football class is Wednesday, and while Clemson isn't expected to add to its class of 19 recruits who signed in December, South Carolina has three slots available.

The Gamecocks expect to fill two of those openings with defensive backs from the state of Alabama.

Safety Juwon Gaston of Montgomery and cornerback La'Dareyen Craig of Mobile are expected to sign with USC on Wednesday.

Gaston has indicated the Gamecocks are his favorite over Auburn and South Alabama. Craig has said USC and Mississippi State are at the top of his list.

“Right now I’m seeing who is showing the most love,” Craig said recently. “Right now I’m leaning a tad toward South Carolina. They are showing a lot of love. Every day this week, I’ve been talking to the whole staff. We had a Zoom call, we Facetime and we text every day. I love them. They seem really genuine.”

And genuine is how he has found new head coach Shane Beamer.

“Coach Beamer is cool,” he said. “I’ve been hearing from Coach Beamer since before they offered me. We’ve been texting and talking. He’s pretty cool. I like Coach Beamer.”

Craig, who had 41 tackles, 9 pass breakups and 3 interceptions last season, said he could go public with a commitment before signing day, or wait until Wednesday so he can pick a hat off the table.

Another remaining target for the Gamecocks is linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott (6-3, 215) of Dodge City (Kan.) JC. He has narrowed his list to USC, West Virginia and Mississippi State and plans to publicly sign Wednesday afternoon. Arkansas and Texas Tech previously were on his short list. He said he has not yet made his decision.

Martin said he hears a lot from the Gamecocks and has been talking with assistant coaches Pete Lembo and Clayton White.

“They like the way I move and make plays in space. They are good people and want to win,” Martin-Scott said. He’s also talked with head coach Shane Beamer. “I think he’s a great guy. He’s coming in and has got like a chip on his shoulder, so I think he’s like me.”

Martin-Scott is preparing for a spring season at Dodge City. He said he’ll enroll at his new school in May.

USC also has made a run at former Kentucky commitment Joko Willis, a 6-3, 210-pound linebacker from LaGrange, Ga. and Independence JC in Kansas. He officially decommitted from the Wildcats last week. Auburn also is making a strong pitch for Willis.

The Gamecocks also have remained involved with defensive end Jimmori Robinson (6-6, 248) of Monroe (N.Y.) Junior College. Robinson is a former UTSA commitment and also has had Florida State, Auburn and Jackson State on his short list.

Linebacker Trevin Wallace of Jessup, Ga., also had been sought after by the Gamecocks, but he apparently will sign Wednesday with either Kentucky, Ole Miss or Auburn.

East Carolina transfer cornerback Nigel Knott, who drew some interest from USC, is transferring to Ole Miss. He’s a native of Madison, Miss.

The Gamecocks will officially add unsigned commitments defensive end TJ Sanders and linebacker Kolbe Fields on Wednesday. The 22 spots in the class right now consist of 18 newcomers and four who played for the Gamecocks in 2020.

Quarterback Jason Brown (6-4, 230) and wide receiver EJ Jenkins (6-8, 230), teammates at Saint Francis, Penn., were accepted by USC last week and officially committed. They arrived on campus over the weekend and will start classes in March.

In 2019, Brown led the Northeast Conference in passing and set a school record with 3,084 yards and 28 touchdowns. Jenkins was second team All-NEC in 2019 and set the school record with 13 touchdown catches. He had 39 catches for 779 yards.

Long snapper Holden Caspersen of Roswell, Ga., is headed to Clemson as a preferred walk-on. He’s ranked 26th nationally among long snappers by Rubio Long Snapping.

North Myrtle Beach defensive end Chase Simmons will sign on Wednesday. He had been committed to Coastal Carolina for a blue-shirt offer, but he said the Chants have updated his offer to a regular one, meaning he would go on scholarship immediately. He recently picked up an offer from Syracuse. USC has showed interest in Simmons, and he said in the past the Gamecocks mentioned a preferred walk-on opportunity.

Fairfield-Central offensive lineman Gerald Gaither committed to Limestone.

Adonis King, an athlete from Blackville-Hilda, committed to S.C. State. Ridge View wide receiver Jordan Smith also committed to the Bulldogs.

Gray Collegiate running back Kazarius Adams was offered by Georgia State.

Former USC 5-star 2022 commitment quarterback Gunner Stockton of Tiger, Ga., announced a commitment to Georgia last week. Stockton, who is considered the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class, committed to former Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp, and then offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, last August. When Muschamp was fired in mid-November, that set the wheels in motion for Stockton to rethink his plans.

Clemson target 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson of Martin, Tenn., has set Feb. 19 for his commitment announcement. Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and UT-Martin, where his dad is coach, are other top schools with him.

New USC secondary coach Torrian Gray, not long after arriving from Florida, offered the entire secondary at Hallandale High School in Florida. They are all in the 2022 class and are all highly regarded prospects. And they can all play multiple positions in the secondary.

Eric Weldon, a 6-5, 210-pound safety from Hallandale, Fla., was offered recently by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables for the class of 2022. The Tigers joined USC, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, LSU, Kansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Virginia Tech, Indiana and Pitt in offering one of the nation’s tallest safeties.

“It felt good to get the offer from Clemson knowing that they don’t hand out offers a lot,” Weldon said. “I worked hard and then the Lord blessed me to get an offer from Clemson and Coach Venables.”

Clemson has had a history of tall, rangy safeties,, and Weldon fits that mold. He knows his size gives him an advantage over smaller safeties and smaller receivers.

“It helps me cover more ground when I’m on the field and it’s easier for me to see the field,” Weldon said. Weldon is rated as a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite.

When Joe Cox was the receivers coach at USC, he offered 2022 wide receiver CJ Smith of Orlando. When Justin Stepp was the receivers coach at Arkansas, he also offered Smith. Stepp, of course, replaced Cox at USC on the new Shane Beamer staff. He apparently brought his notes with him from Fayetteville.

Last week Stepp contacted Smith and made sure that he knew his offer from the Gamecocks was still on the table. “The one who I mainly kept in contact with was the new wide receiver coach, coach Stepp,” Smith said. “He was one of the coaches who recruited me to Arkansas and got me the Arkansas offer. We kept in close contact when he moved to South Carolina."

Along with USC and Arkansas, Smith also has offers from Florida State, Boston College and BYU.

The new USC staff made sure to reoffer linebacker Jaylen Sneed (6-3, 220) of Hilton Head in recent weeks. The 4-star prospect carries a heavy load of offers from coast-to-coast with Southern Cal, Texas A&M and Notre Dame the most recent new ones. New Gamecocks defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clayton White didn’t waste a lot of time getting in touch with Sneed once he got settled in Columbia.

Clemson is one of the major programs making a strong pitch for 4-star defensive end Cyrus Moss (6-5, 220) of Las Vegas. The Tigers have joined the likes of Florida State, Georgia, UCLA, Mississippi State, Washington, Tennessee, Michigan State, Florida, Alabama, Texas and Arkansas in pursuit of Moss, who is ranked the No. 4 weakside defensive end nationally in the 247Sports Composite for 2022.

Moss landed his offer from the Tigers last week. “I was definitely excited because as you probably know, they take their time,” Moss said. “They like to see if the person fits in to the excellence that they expect at Clemson both on the field and off the field. Again, I was pretty honored for them to see me as a possible fit.”

New USC offers made within the past week:

• 2022 DE Anto Saka (6-4, 225) of Towson, Maryland. Boston College and Duke are among his other offers.

• 4-star 2022 CB Nikai Martinez (5-10, 170) of Apopka, Fla. He’s ranked 24th nationally among corners in the 247Sports Composite. Clemson, Auburn and Florida are also among his offers.

• 2022 OT Max Bowman (6-6, 280) of West Chester, Penn. He’s rated a 3-star in the 247Sports Composite. He also has offers from Maryland, UConn, Arizona State, Pitt, Cincinnati, Michigan State and others.

• 2022 CB Chris Graves (6-2, 180) from Tampa. Florida State, Miami, Boston College, East Carolina and USF are among his other offers.

• 2022 WR Jayden Gibson (6-6, 185) of Winter Garden, Fla. He’s rated as a 3-star prospect. He also has offers from Indiana, Toledo, Liberty, Virginia, Kansas State, West Virginia, Penn State, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Missouri, UCF, Miami and Georgia Tech.

• 2022 TE CJ Hawkins (6-7, 220) of Tampa. Arizona State, UCF, Virginia Tech and Michigan State are among his other offers.

• 2022 4-star OT Jacob Allen (6-6, 270) of Princeton, N.J. He's rated the No. 8 OT nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Some other offers are Alabama, Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Auburn, Texas and Minnesota.

• 2023 SAF Michael Daugherty (6-0, 175) of Loganville, Ga. LSU, Georgia, Auburn and Arkansas are among his other offers.

• 2023 ATH Santana Fleming (5-11, 170) of Opa Locka, Fla. Alabama and Arizona State also are among his offers.

• 2023 CB Ethan Nation (6-0, 170) of Roswell, Ga. This past season he had 8 interceptions, broke up 6 passes and made 35 tackles.

• 2024 QB Jadyn Davis of Catawba Ridge. Oregon also recently offered. He also has offers from Alabama and Georgia. He’s already committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.