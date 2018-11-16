COLUMBIA — Nothing erases the Florida game, so South Carolina’s choices are simple.
Let it become another struggling performance a week before the biggest game of the year, or get better Saturday and be prepared to play their very best in that biggest game of the year.
“We've got to come out on top in those situations and that's the bottom line. And our guys understand that. And we've been really good in one-score games for a reason,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “They understand winning as crunch time comes. As coaches, we've got to put our guys in positions to be successful and players have got to execute in those times.”
Chattanooga can throw the ball, has a terrific scoring defense and doesn’t give up many sacks. The Gamecocks aren’t overlooking the Mocs but they know this week is all about themselves.
Tackle
No matter who it is, no matter where it is on the field, the Gamecocks have to bring down the ball-carrier on first contact. Don’t hit, don’t shiver, don’t lunge, just tackle.
It’s not going to look like they relearned how to do it in a week, because the second somebody breaks into the secondary, players will forget the fundamentals and try to make the stop by any means. Yet on running plays, on short passes where defenders are lined up ready, USC has to go for the waist or the ankles and wrap up, forgetting about stripping the ball.
Obviously, Chattanooga isn’t Clemson but tackling well is a start.
Fine-tune
Now’s the time to work on plays that can work against Clemson, but not telegraph them as such. Mix them in with the standard package, which had been working wonderfully until the fourth quarter last week, and let the players go to work.
The defense is not going to get better, from an injury or talent standpoint. The only way the Gamecocks exist next week is to keep scoring points. They can nearly empty the playbook this week.
Score early
Remember how beautiful and clinical that first drive looked last week? USC needs to do that again. Motor down the field and score, getting everybody involved, and get the good vibes flowing again.
Nothing can help a shattered defense like seeing the offense post a lead. If nothing else, those guys can say, “Hey, at worst, we’re tied after this possession.”
Youngsters
USC can play its true freshmen Saturday and the rest of the season without burning a redshirt, but that doesn’t mean it will. It’s very unlikely that more than one or two could make a serious impact, and if they play, it’s likely to be a case of placating them so they feel needed for next year.
But if they can go in and run a few plays that could give the Tigers fits next week, well, don’t you have to put that in the game plans?
Prediction
South Carolina 31, Chattanooga 10