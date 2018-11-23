COLUMBIA — The betting line is one of the biggest it’s ever been in a series that almost never has upsets. It’s on the road against a team that’s barely been challenged in rolling to an 11-0 record. South Carolina is an injury-rocked squad that is dragging itself to the finish line (still another game next week) and destroyed whatever momentum it had two weeks ago in a collapse at Florida.
There’s still a chance. As minute as it may be, there is a chance.
“I think more than anything, we went up there our first year and flat-out had some guys who didn’t compete and that wasn’t going to happen again,” coach Will Muschamp said. “We’re much better now than we were then.”
The Gamecocks have started fast their past few games and their offense is playing its best. The defense, unable to keep a healthy secondary on the field, is suffering.
A 56-7 drubbing two years ago came, as Muschamp said, when USC got down early against a stellar team and quit. Last year’s 34-10 Clemson win came after the Gamecocks spotted the Tigers all their points.
Wisely, Muschamp has kept the creed of “the 2018 Gamecocks” all season.
Can the 2018 Gamecocks pull off the biggest win in school history?
Four keys to beating Clemson:
The match game
Clemson is going to score, whether it’s Travis Etienne racing through USC’s poor tackling or Trevor Lawrence finding Tee Higgins doing jumping jacks in the secondary. The Gamecocks, averaging more than 42 points in their last three games, have to match them. If it takes junking the carefully scripted first eight plays, or requires Jake Bentley to have complete control of the game and audible to what he knows will work, they have to do it. The fourth quarter of a one-score game is still anybody’s game.
The arm
Hard to think USC’s going to be able to run even a little bit against the Tigers’ front four, especially with Rico Dowdle mostly missing the last two games (he will play) and Ty’Son Williams still with the cast on his left hand (it’s reduced but he’s still not comfortable carrying the ball). A.J. Turner and Mon Denson have done well, but against defenses terrible against the run. That means it’s up to Bentley, who has played his best football lately, and the multi-use talents of Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith. Clemson hasn’t been that good against the pass and USC needs to exploit the one advantage it has.
Tackle
The memories of Florida gashing USC on the ground linger. Although the Gamecocks’ tackling was much improved last week, it was against a Chattanooga team that doesn’t run the ball. While Clemson often fields a befuddling offense that doesn’t give the ball to Etienne, an explosive runner — he had five carries in the first half against Duke, an awful team against the run — it’s doubtful the Tigers’ staff watched the Florida film and decided they must throw the ball. Whoever it is, line, linebackers or defensive backs, the Gamecocks simply have to tackle. Forget stripping the ball until there are two arms around a waist or pair of ankles.
Believe
USC’s offensive line has to believe it can stand pat against a defensive front that has been called the best in college football. USC’s backs have to believe they can find holes in the Tigers’ defense. USC’s linebackers have to believe they can tackle Etienne, and not just after a 70-yard run. USC’s pass-rushers, even without Bryson Allen-Williams, have to believe they can affect Lawrence and the secondary has to believe it can keep Higgins, Amari Rodgers, Justyn Ross and Hunter Renfrow (if he plays) under wraps.
If nothing else, Clemson has won four straight in the series and has not won five straight since 1940. And like the Missouri game, it may rain.