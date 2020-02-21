What's wrong with Charleston? Cougars seek answers as CAA Tournament draws near

They stood shoulder-to-shoulder, swaying back-and-forth as the College of Charleston’s pep band played the final notes of the alma mater.

There were smiles all around after Charleston’s convincing 18-point victory over William & Mary two weeks ago at TD Arena. The win put the Cougars on top of the Colonial Athletic Association standings with less than a month to go in the regular season. Many bracketologists had the Cougars playing in Greensboro, N.C., as a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“It was all good two weeks ago,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant.

Sixteen days later all that has changed.

After a home defeat to Elon and consecutive road losses to Hofstra and Northeastern, the Cougars find themselves in fifth place in the CAA and desperately searching for answers.

What went wrong? And more importantly, do the Cougars have time to fix it before the start of the conference Tournament on March 8 in Washington, D.C.?

The answer to the first question, according to players and the coaching staff, is a combination of slow starts, bad shooting and poor decisions with the basketball.

The Cougars have been a notoriously slow starting team all season, usually not finding their offensive stride until midway through the opening half. Charleston’s normally sticky defense has been able to keep the Cougars close until they have found their shooting touch. In the three recent losses, the Cougars allowed 71 points a game.

“We came out flat in those games and dug ourselves a big hole that we ultimately couldn’t come back from,” said College of Charleston senior guard Grant Riller. “I think in the second halves of those games, we played better, picked it up, but couldn’t get out of the hole that we’d dug ourselves.”

For the season, the Cougars have been shooting around 44 percent from the floor, including a 34.6 percent mark from 3-point range. The 3-point line was moved back a foot this season and shooting for most teams around the country is down. In the last three losses, Charleston shot 41 percent from the floor and 30 percent from 3-point range. Not a huge difference, but enough of one to have an impact on the defensive end of the floor.

“There are times when we’re letting offensive struggles affect our defensive intensity,” said senior forward Sam Miller. “That shouldn’t happen, but it does. We’re not locked in on the game plan all the time. So we probably need to do a better job of being locked in during practice. Just making sure we are ready.”

Over the past six seasons under Grant, the Cougars have been among the top teams in fewest turnovers and turnover margin. They’ve been ranked in the top-10 as recently as two seasons ago in turnovers. This year, the Cougars are 39th, averaging 11 turnovers a game.

The Cougars had 18 turnovers in a 65-51 loss to Northeastern, which featured a nearly 10-minute scoreless drought that included eight turnovers.

“Our identity has always been defense and rebounding and taking care of the ball,” Grant said. “Anytime you see us with 18 turnovers, that’s against our identity. That’s uncharacteristic. Turnovers are also a part of our defense. If you turn the ball over, most of the time you don’t have time to set your defense. If you turn the ball over and you’re not making shots, you start to focus on that and not on staying true to your identity. That’s what happened against Northeastern.”

After the Northeastern loss, Grant told reporters he hasn’t seen “the passion and energy” he needs to see to win games in the CAA.

The coaching staff and players are confident they can fix the problems, but that must start Saturday night on the road against UNC Wilmington, a team that beat the Cougars, 72-70, last month using a variety of junk defenses to slow down Riller — the Cougars' top scorer with more than 21 points a game.

“We need to get back to work and focus on our core values,” Grant said. “The values of our program haven’t change. Sometimes you get caught up in the results and lose focus on the core values of what made you successful. It’s really a means to an end.”

Every team will eventually go through some adversity and this is that time for the Cougars.

“It’s the grind of the season and dealing with setbacks and disappointments,” Grant said. “The junior and senior classes haven’t had many setbacks. They’ve been successful. They are having to deal with adversity and for most of them this is the first time they’ve had deal with that. We’re trying to get to the other side of the turbulence and that’s a process that takes time and one we have to go through.”

The Cougars will finish the regular season at home against Delaware and Drexel next week before the CAA Tournament, which starts on March 8. Riller understands the urgency, his career with the Cougars is coming to an end, but he also isn’t going to panic either.

“We were just in first place two weeks ago, so we can’t lose our minds,” Riller said. “Regardless of what happens in the regular season — and we want to win out — what matters is the CAA Tournament. I’m confident we can beat any team in the league going into the tournament.”