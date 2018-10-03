COLUMBIA — The vision was to have a box of spare lightbulbs in Will Muschamp’s office so somebody could grab one for the Williams-Brice Stadium scoreboard that sits atop it. Surely, many of the existing lights would explode due to the massive numbers South Carolina would put up with its new up-tempo offense.
Through four games, USC does rank sixth in the SEC in total offense. But like most statistics, they can be skewed to present anything.
The Gamecocks went fast at times in scoring 49 and 37 points in their two wins. They tried to go fast and were taken out of it in scoring 17 and 10 points in their two losses.
So are they a fast, up-tempo team or not?
“I think it's game to game,” Muschamp said. “At the end of the day when you have four turnovers, it's hard to continue to tempo. It's hard when you go three-and-out three separate times in the first half, it's hard to create that, so we've got to stay on the field.”
New offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon wasn’t available to talk this week. All Muschamp assistant coaches are cleared to speak once per year, and it’s always in the preseason. McClendon, perhaps by design, spoke on the first day, when USC did next to nothing in practice.
Muschamp wants to answer for his team, so he’s left to answer for all the bad times. After the disaster in Kentucky last week, he stressed the need to play smart football. He also correctly pointed out that it’s really hard to do anything well offensively when players aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do.
“How many drops we have tonight? Six, Seven? Big plays, too,” Muschamp said. “Can’t catch it for them. They got to catch the ball. That’s what they’re on scholarship for.”
He was again 100 percent correct. Jake Bentley hasn’t played perfectly, but he can’t do much if he delivers a ball on the money and normally sticky-handed Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards suddenly realize they wore Crisco gloves. Bentley assumes the role of the loyal soldier, saying he needs to do a better job throwing where they like it, but that’s simply following his coach’s lead — blame me rather than the other guys.
The problem outsiders have is they don’t want to see USC’s offense, which returned an awful lot of playmakers, slipping back to the dull, unimaginative days of former offensive coordinator Kurt Roper. Then, a stadium full of fans could guess what was coming the next 10 plays and get at least seven right.
It seems that after opening the season against Coastal Carolina, when USC didn’t have to go full-speed because half-speed was working just dandy, Georgia took the Gamecocks’ spirit. They came out fast, a perfect pass to Rico Dowdle’s hands became a pick-six and then they didn’t know what to do.
They had to pass late because they were trailing so much. Muschamp and McClendon agreed afterward that USC needed to run the ball more.
Against Vanderbilt and Kentucky, it was do what it could. The last game was particularly galling because the Wildcats knew what they wanted to do offensively and stuck with it.
The Gamecocks, after an interesting Emory and Henry formation got the ball consistently moving, conked out.
“At times, during the game, I don’t think they were really stopping us on the ball. We would start to get a tempo going and they would figure out a way to stop that,” offensive lineman Zack Bailey said (review of the tape reveals a few Wildcats suddenly becoming injured when USC got into a groove). “Just got to keep moving.”
Muschamp always said that tempo was dictated by the situation. They obviously wouldn’t go 100 mph with a seven-point lead and a short clock. And a staggering nine turnovers in the last three games has said as much as anything about offensive futility.
But tempo is not abandoned.
It just hasn’t had as much opportunity to flourish. Whether it ever does is up to the Gamecocks.