CLEMSON — Clemson's football program has about three more weeks to continue the appeal process for three players found with ostarine in their systems ahead of the College Football Playoff. And as the clock keeps ticking, the on-field implications of a potentially-denied appeal only seem to loom larger.
Star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, now officially headed to the NFL, commanded the spotlight and the headlines when the news originally broke last month. Whether he could play in Clemson's eventual 44-16 national championship win over Alabama was one of the most-talked about storylines in college football and what this meant for his draft stock was dissected regularly.
But now, as Clemson looks to open spring practice in about five weeks, Lawrence is no longer the player the Tigers are most concerned about. That role shifts to Braden Galloway, a freshman tight end, who along with redshirt junior offensive lineman Zach Giella, could be facing a one-year suspension.
Clemson already enters 2019 with questions at the tight end position, with or without Galloway, whose absence would only complicate matters greatly.
Graduate tight end Milan Richard, the nephew of Georgia lend Herschel Walker, is out of eligibility and is moving on from the program. Garrett Williams, the H-back who started in 13 of 14 games played, said earlier this month at Clemson's national championship parade that he had not yet made a decision about his future.
Williams, who said offseason surgery was in the plans, has always wanted to pursue a career in the military. He thinks the Marine Corps, specifically, is the branch he is leaning toward the most and he said in November he would love to serve as an infantry officer.
As of Clemson's national championship parade earlier this month, though, he had not decided if he would play one more year of football or go straight into the military now.
If he leaves and if Galloway's appeal is denied, suddenly, Clemson is staring down no Richard, no Williams and no Galloway. That would leave J.C. Chalk, who caught two passes for 21 yards in 15 games, as the only other tight end option in the mix with legitimate experience at the college level. The Tigers also like early enrollee Jaelyn Lay out of Atlanta, though just six months ago he was playing high school football.
"Since I've gotten hurt (with an ACL tear in April of 2017), I've kind of gone back and forth on what I want to do," Williams said of the military route in November. "I know there are positives to both.
"I fully appreciate my opportunity here for sure. I love this place with all my heart. If I did make the decision to leave, that would be tough decision to make. I hope I can follow God's will for my life. That's what I always try to do. So I'm going to follow whatever He tells me to."
With Galloway, the freshman arrived on Clemon's campus as an early-enrollee a year ago and almost immediately needed a screw put into his injurd foot in the spring. As the fall arrived, Galloway played in 12 games in 2018. Getting him into the weight room on schedule and getting him the necessary routes he needed in practice were complicated by the injury, but he ended his season with five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Swinney was able to see him play at nearby Seneca High School as a tight end and a quarterback and he was ranked as a top 15 tight end in South Carolina by multiple recruiting services despite not playing football until his junior year of high school.
A standout basketball player, Clemson likes Galloway's athleticism and can continue to coach him up from a schematic standpoint.
But that only matters for 2019 if he is eligible. An NCAA representative told The Post and Courier last week that fewer than 10 of 1,100 players a year tested on average for championship events test positive for the category ostarine falls under. Between 10 and 30 percent of appeals are successful.
"The appeal process is still ongoing,” Joe Galbraith, Clemson’s associate vice president for Strategic Communications told The Post and Courier last week. “Clemson continues to evaluate all possible circumstances around how these tests ended up positive.”