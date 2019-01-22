Duke safety Lummie Young IV (23) breaks up a pass for Clemson tight end Braden Galloway (88). The Clemson Tigers faced the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson Saturday, November 17, 2018. Galloway is still awaiting his fate for the 2019 season after he tested positive for ostarine ahead of the 2018 College Football Playoff. If the appeal is denied, he will be suspended foor a year. Gwinn Davis / Special to The Post and Courier