CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney said it himself earlier this week.
There's the Clemson football season as a whole. And then there's South Carolina week — a season of its own.
Seventy-eight years have passed since Clemson beat South Carolina five times in a row, but Saturday the Tigers are looking to do just that.
As unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Clemson suits up for the 116th edition of this rivalry, here are four things the Tigers must do to avoid an upset that could derail their chances of a fourth straight College Football Playoff appearance.
Catch the ball
To the chagrin of Swinney and co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Jeff Scott, Clemson had an nine drops against Duke last week. The receivers lacked the focus they needed and Swinney was disappointed that the discipline was lacking. South Carolina's secondary has been particularly thin with injuries as of late and quarterback Trevor Lawrence certainly has the arm to connect on the deep ball. But Lawrence needs to be more accurate than he was against the Blue Devils and his pass-catchers need to do their part, too.
"If we catch half the drops (against Duke), we're well over 500 (yards)," Swinney said. "The good news is these guys have been awesome all year. We've caught the ball well. This was just one of those nights where we were inconsistent."
Rattle Jake Bentley
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley has had his struggles against Clemson. In 2016, when Clemson won 56-7, Bentley and the offense went three-and-out on the first drive, then Bentley threw a pick on the next possession that led to a Clemson score. A season ago, it was almost the same script, but worse: a punt on the first drive and a pick-six on the second.
Defensive line must deliver
South Carolina's offensive line will be one of the better ones Clemson will see, but then again, Clemson's defensive line will perhaps be the best South Carolina has seen. Playing in their final game at Death Valley will be the Tigers' Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant, and Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence are likely gone after this season as well. South Carolina ranks 23rd in the nation for fewest sacks allowed, while Clemson ranks second in the nation for sacks delivered.
"Oh it would mean a lot," Bryant, a senior, said of the chance to go 4-0 against South Carolina. "This is definitely not one you want to lose. To be able to win four times against these guys in my four years, it would definitely be a great way to end my career."
Stay calm
Swinney, whose Tigers lost five straight to USC before their current four-game win streak, said turnovers had a lot to do with those losses. He said pressure and being too pumped up for a game leads to mistakes. This South Carolina football team is going to come into Clemson with nothing to lose. The Gamecocks are huge underdogs and can play loose. The Tigers have everything to lose, including a possible spot in the College Football Playoff.
This game always presents increased emotions and Swinney isn't saying they won't be there again Saturday night. But what he is saying is the Tigers have to manage them. Level-headed freshman Trevor Lawrence will help lead that charge.
"Emotion don't win," Swinney said. "Execution wins."