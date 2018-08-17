SUMMERVILLE — Mother Nature made her presence felt in the high school football season opener between West Ashley and Cane Bay on Friday night.
With the teams battling to a draw with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter, lightning forced officials to empty the stadium.
Once play resumed nearly 40 minutes later, West Ashley place-kicker Nelson Huggins drilled a 34-yard field goal with 4:19 to play to lift the Wildcats to a 25-22 win.
“This is a big win for us,” West Ashley coach Bobby Marion said. “To come on the road against a really good program and get a win is really big. I am really proud of our kids for staying focused through the delay. We came out and finished the game strong.”
Both teams had just one possession each in the first quarter and both hit paydirt.
Cane Bay opened the season with an impressive 10-play, 72-yard drive with quarterback Elijah Bey, in his first career start at Cane Bay, tossing a 29-yard touchdown pass to Wendell Goodwin. Ryder Wishart added the point after for a 7-0 lead just five minutes into the season.
West Ashley was equally impressive on their first possession, using 13 plays to cover 55 yards with Yaphett Bienvenu plunging in from 3 yards out to tie the game on the first play of the second quarter.
West Ashley recovered a Cane Bay fumble on the Cobras’ 35-yard line, only to give it right back six plays later when Cane Bay cornerback Jurrien Mitchell stripped the ball from Bienvenu and raced 80 yards untouched for the touchdown with 8:40 left in the second quarter.
Wildcats quarterback Kenyatta Jenkins scored on a 4-yard run with 5:44 left in the half but the extra point attempt was blocked, giving the homestanding Cobras a 14-13 halftime lead. Jenkins finished the night with more than 200 total yards, hitting several key passes and providing nearly 100 yards on the ground.
“In crucial situations, we are going to put the ball in his hands because we trust him so much,” Marion said. “He’s not going to turn it over and he’s going to keep the chains moving.”
Jenkins put the Wildcats up 19-14 with a 17-yard run with 8:46 left in the third. The teams traded turnovers in consecutive possessions before Bey put the Cobras on top with a 3-yard run and 2-point conversion for a 22-19 lead with 1:13 left in the third.
Jenkins guided another nice drive deep into Cane Bay territory but the drive stalled inside the 10-yard line. Huggins converted a 22-yard field goal attempt to the game at 22.
“Our defense, once they settled in, they played really well against a really good offense,” Marion said. “We basically gave up two touchdowns on defense and to hold Cane Bay to two touchdowns is a good accomplishment.”