West Ashley High School introduced Donnie Kiefer as its new head football coach Friday, making him the fourth full-time head coach since the school opened in 2000.

West Ashley principal Ryan Cumback said Kiefer’s name rose to the top of the list of candidates after their initial interview.

“It’s a special day for West Ashley High School and the West Ashley community,” Cumback said. “One of the best ways to bring the community together is on Friday nights at the football field. We wanted to make sure we had a proven winner but also an individual that had a reputation for building communities. When coach Kiefer came to interview with us we knew we had our guy almost instantly.”

Kiefer just completed his third season as the head coach at Green Sea Floyds High School, guiding the Trojans to back-to-back Class A state championships. Kiefer was 30-11 in three seasons at Green Sea Floyds and has 253 career coaching victories.

Kiefer inherited a program at Green Sea Floyds that had won 20 games in the previous seven seasons.

"I’ve always preferred to go into places where people think it can’t be done or that it has never been done,” Kiefer said. “Here is a program in a great area of the state that can be successful and I would like to go in and see if I could get it done.”

West Ashley released former head coach Bobby Marion in June. Defensive coordinator William Wineberg served as the interim head coach for the 2019 season. West Ashley finished with a 2-8 record.

West Ashley has had one winning season (2013) and won a playoff game for the first time in 2018. The lack of consistent success makes Kiefer desire the position even more.

“I think it’s a great challenge for me,” said Kiefer, who is a member of the N.C. power lifting Hall of Fame and is known as a leader in strength and conditioning training. “That’s sort of my thing, something I like doing. My whole career has been going into programs that were down and not necessarily winning at a high level.

“It’s never really about the athletes, not having the talent in the school. It’s part of teaching them to be winners and then doing the right things. I think there is athletes here but it’s going to take work and it will take buy in.”

The remaining head coaching positions in the Lowcountry include Ashley Ridge, St. John’s, James Island and Lucy Beckham, which opens this fall and will play as a junior varsity program in 2020.