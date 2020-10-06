You have permission to edit this article.
West Ashley running back, Fort Dorchester quarterback named high school players of the week

West Ashley running back Jahleel Porter and Fort Dorchester quarterback Zolten Osborne are The Post and Courier's high school football players of the week after leading their teams to big wins Friday night.

West Ashley running back Jahleel Porter. Provided
Fort Dorchester quarterback Zolten Osborne. Provided

Porter rushed for 298 yards and three touchdowns on only 18 carries to spark the Wildcats to a 41-14 victory over Ashley Ridge. Porter also added a 29-yard pass completion and has rushed for 377 yards on 26 carries in two games.

Osborne completed 14 of 20 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 56-15 win over Goose Creek. Osborne also added a rushing touchdown for the state’s fourth-ranked Class AAAAA team.

Lowcountry football honor roll

Will Daniel, First Baptist – 171 passing yards, 1 TD; 87 rushing yards, 1 TD

Omari Jenkins, Timberland – 11 total tackles, 1 TFL

Chris Williams, Timberland – 98 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Stefone Smalls, Stall – 272 total offensive yards

Kevon Rivera, Hanahan – 169 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 13 of 13 passing, 192  yards, 4 TDs; 87 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester – 138 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Caleb Edwards, West Ashley – 18 total tackles

Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist – 114 receiving yards, 1 TD

Mikey Blandin, First Baptist – 21 total tackles

Kaine Moses, First Baptist – 15 total tackles

Leon Staley, Cane Bay – 132 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Josh Davis, Stratford – 194 passing yards

Braden Pritchard, Wando – 239 passing yards, 1 TD

Trey Minor, Berkeley – 330 passing yards, 3 TDs

Peyton Woolridge, Philip Simmons – 133 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons – 16 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs

Marion Mitchell, Berkeley – 193 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Solomon Butler, Berkeley – 113 receiving yards

Luke Gadsden, Berkeley – 150 rushing yards, 1 TD

Colby Shirey, Summerville – 159 passing yards, 2 TDs

DeAndre Jones, Summerville – 9 tackles, 2 TFLs, sack

Ben Singletary, Dorchester Academy – 169 rushing yards, 2 TDs

