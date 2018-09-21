Just Mazyck rushed for 142 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead West Ashley past Stratford, 63-34, Friday night.
West Ashley's rolled up 588 yards of total offense and had two players rush for more than 100 yards.
Mazyck, a junior, led all rushers with 142 yards on 10 carries and scored 2 TDs. Senior Yaphett Bienvenu added 112 yards on just eight carries for the Wildcats.
West Ashley (3-2) scored on their first three possessions of the game to take a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
After Stratford quarterback Travis Lott hit Ryan Robinson for a 16 yard TD early in the second period to make it 21-7, Wildcat QB Kenyatta Jenkins ran 51 yards for a score to make it 27-7.
Stratford (2-3) then scored on consecutive possessions after recovering an onside kick to close the gap to 27-21. But the Wildcats scored once more before halftime to make it 35-21 as the teams headed into the locker room.
It was all West Ashley in the second half as they outscored the Knights 28-6 over the final two quarters.
Jenkins completed nine of 12 passes for 130 yards and two TD's to senior Jaelin Pinckney.
Lott completed 17 of 33 passes for 171 yards and two TDs for the Knights. Senior Mario Anderson led the Knights with 71 rushing yards on 12 carries.